ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD search for car, driver after man, 71, struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1Iig_0h9WurJl00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a vehicle and the driver who left the scene of an accident after running down a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The hit-and-run accident happened at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Stone Avenue in Brownsville, police said.

According to officials, the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a gray Infiniti sedan which did not remain at the scene and fled the location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9wW2_0h9WurJl00
Photo credit NYPD

The victim sustained serious physical injuries and was transported to an area hospital by EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Brooklyn motorcyclist downed by crash struck in hit-and-run: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A motorcyclist already knocked to the ground by a crash was struck by a driver who left the scene early Thursday in East Flatbush, authorities said. The victim, 45, tumbled to the ground when his motorcycle collided with an unoccupied parked car near Ditmas Avenue and Dorset Street around 2 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

Boy, 14, found fatally shot in Bronx lobby

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Bus driver pepper-sprayed by woman in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The NYPD is searching for a woman who allegedly pepper-sprayed a bus driver in Manhattan. The incident happened in front of 2967 Eighth Avenue back on July 5, according to the NYPD. The woman came up to the bus driver’s side window and started banging on the glass. She then allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#After Man#Traffic Accident#Infiniti#Ems#Crime Stoppers
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

He’s accused of throwing senior bar owner to ground in robbery on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man threw a senior citizen to the ground during a robbery behind a bar in Port Richmond, authorities allege. Angel Serate of Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn stands accused in the brazen robbery that occurred on July 31 at 11:45 a.m. in the rear of Buddy’s Wonder Bar at 17 Harrison Ave., according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Mother and teen son stab, wound each other during crazed fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A Brooklyn woman and her teen son stabbed and wounded each other during a crazed fight inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Thursday. Mother and son attacked each inside their Coney Island Houses apartment on W. 29th St. shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The 44-year-old mom is in critical but stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with stab wounds to her face, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy