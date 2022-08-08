NYPD search for car, driver after man, 71, struck in Brooklyn hit-and-run

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a vehicle and the driver who left the scene of an accident after running down a 71-year-old man in Brooklyn, authorities said.

The hit-and-run accident happened at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at the intersection of Sutter Avenue and Stone Avenue in Brownsville, police said.

According to officials, the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a gray Infiniti sedan which did not remain at the scene and fled the location.

Photo credit NYPD

The victim sustained serious physical injuries and was transported to an area hospital by EMS.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).