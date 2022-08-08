ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Is Penn State a Top 25 team in 2022? Poll voters weigh in ...

By Frank Bodani, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Penn State has a lot of recovery work ahead to impress college football voters, like those in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions will begin the 2022 season unranked by the first major poll to release its preseason standings. They fall just outside of the Top 25, one of the first teams "receiving votes." The Lions are two spots beyond the rankings, just behind fellow Big Ten member Iowa and just in front of Tennessee, Brigham Young, LSU and September road opponent Auburn.

This is the first time Penn State is unranked in the opening Coaches Poll in six years.

Penn State lost six of its final eight games last season after a 5-0 start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vEE0_0h9WuqR200

The Lions do return with fourth-year starting quarter Sean Clifford this fall, along with rising receiving star Parker Washington and All-America hopeful defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. But the team certainly appears to be more promise than a dependable winner in the eyes of voters, especially after Clifford's rocky 2021 season and with Mustipher and key defensive end Adisa Isaac returning from significant injuries.

The Lions are trying to find their footing after back-to-back subpar seasons under head coach James Franklin. They must improve one of the nation's most stagnant running games under second-year coordinator Mike Yurcich and turn a stacked secondary into a game-changing unit with new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

PSU season primer: Penn State Football: 3 things you should know about the Nittany Lions' 2022 season

There's also this to overcome: Penn State will open its second-straight season on the road against a Big Ten opponent (Purdue, Sept. 1) before a trip to Auburn two weeks later. It also must navigate a rough October stretch with games against Michigan, Minnesota (White Out) and Ohio State.

The USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll is led by No. 1 Alabama, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The Top 10 is rounded out by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Is Penn State a Top 25 team in 2022? Poll voters weigh in ...

Comments / 0

 

