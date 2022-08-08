ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 people were found unconscious in York home, two are dead, 3 others treated

By Kaity Assaf, York Daily Record
 3 days ago

On Sunday, at 6:56 p.m., York City Police responded to the 600 block West Locust Street for reports of several unconscious people, according to a news release.

A 48-year-old male was pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m. at a home at that location, and a 37-year-old female who also had been at the home was pronounced dead at 7:53 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, the York County Coroner's Office said. The deaths are considered suspicious.

Three other people from the home were treated at York Hospital, police said. Further details, including names, had not been provided as of Tuesday afternoon.

The cause and manner of the two deaths are pending autopsies. Names have not yet been released, the coroner said.

Autopsies had been scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police department at yorkcitypolice.com or by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

Kaity Assaf is a regional news reporter for the USA Today Network. Contact her at kassaf1@ydr.com, on Twitter @kaitythekite or by phone, 717-472-0960. Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 5 people were found unconscious in York home, two are dead, 3 others treated

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

