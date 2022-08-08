ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Police investigate report of man ‘exposing’ himself at Lubbock school playground

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested on previous warrants Friday after a Lubbock police report said he was “exposing” himself at playground at Overton Elementary School.

When police arrived the suspect had “loose pants and was trying to put a belt on.” The report stated that he was “known to wear loose fitting pants.”

An officer spoke to a group of children who said they did not see the man exposing himself.

The suspect was arrested on charges unrelated to the playground incident and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to police reports.

