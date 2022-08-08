After 11 straight missed cuts, West Palm Beach's Andrew Kozan secures first pro golf win

Andrew Kozan adopted a motto during this first year as a professional golfer.

“You either win or you learn,” Kozan said.

That adage was tested the last four months as the West Palm Beach resident missed 11 consecutive cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour and 14 of his last 15. He hadn’t made it to the weekend since the first week in April.

But things can change quickly in this sport. Kozan finally made a cut last Friday, then he made Sunday memorable with five birdies on his back nine to win the Utah Championship for his first professional victory after shooting a career-low 63.

Funny game, this golf.

“It’s insane to think about, especially what we have gone through as a team the last few months,” Kozan said Monday as he was driving to Omaha, NE., for the KFT’s final event.

“We never got down as team and I never lost confidence. I always knew I belonged out here and I was capable of winning. When it’s your time, it’s your time. This week turned out to be our week.”

A victory changes everything in professional golf. A few days ago, Kozan was planning on returning to golf’s version of hell – q-school – after he fell to 153rd on the KFT money list (only the top 75 players advance to the KFT Finals).

Now? He’s 41st on the money list, he has an outside chance of finishing in the top 25 to earn his PGA Tour card with a top finish this week, he’s in the KFT finals and he is assured of having a job next year.

“The biggest part is not having to go back to q-school,” said Kozan, who barely made it through q-school last fall when he got up and down on the final hole for a bogey at Plantation Preserve to make it through the second stage on the number.

“It (win) really changed the direction of the season. It frees you up to just go out and play. My whole goal was not to go back to q-school.”

The season had started promising for the former star at King’s Academy and Auburn. He finished 15th in the Panama Championship, then was T30 at the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic after receiving a last-minute sponsor exemption.

But he missed three consecutive cuts, had a T40 and then went 11 consecutive events without cashing a check. Kozan knew he wasn’t the first golfer to go through some early struggles – major champion Justin Rose missed his first 21 cuts as a pro – and that helped him keep the faith.

“There are so many great athletes who have gone through things like that early in their career, like Michael Jordan being cut from his high school team,” Kozan said. “And years later, they go on to do great things. It’s pretty cool they got where they were despite overcoming those early struggles.”

It’s difficult for a golfer to not let his on-course problems bleed into everyday life. Because Kozan was playing so poorly, he played almost every week, delaying his wedding to wife Caylin and forcing them to cram a “honeymoon” into a later tournament.

Kozan’s teacher, Jeff Leishman of Jupiter, said he wasn’t surprised to see Kozan win after months of struggles. They worked together last week at the Dye Preserve and his student remained upbeat.

“He was totally fine,” Leishman said. “He’s been very calm. He’s built for this. He has a lot of self-belief. I have no idea where he goes from here, but it’s not easy to close it out the way he did. He and his wife make a great team.”

They have reason to celebrate after Kozan made five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine to rally from a three-shot deficit. He became the first player on the KFT to win this year after starting the final round in a spot lower than eighth place (he was T11).

“I really wasn’t that nervous,” Kozan said. “I wasn’t thinking about winning until I birdied 16 and looked at the leaderboard (and saw he was leading). I said, ‘We can do this.’ I’ve been in tough spots before where I learned more from my failures than my successes.”

You either win or learn. Sometimes, you can do both.