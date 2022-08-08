ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park and Recreation Board to Get First Look at Revamped George Izay Park

Thursday will unveil the reenvisioned George Izay Park Master Plan, which will be presented to the Parks and Recreation Board on Thursday, August 11th. The process started back in October of 2021, and during that time, input was sought by different community members regarding what was wrong with the park as well as what they liked.
Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes Lusanet Collective

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lusanet Collective to our city!. Lusanet Collective is a creative hub and retail space launched by Lusine Simonyan and Anet Abnous, two business owners with a vision of connecting founders and creators with opportunities to network, create, and promote their businesses through every stage of development and growth.
Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes Random Acts of Breadness

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes Random Acts of Breadness to our city!. A unique artisan bakery/bread gift concept creating breads that not only taste amazing, but are also body-friendly! Lectin-light, Gluten-neutral, Organic, Non-GMO. For more information go to: www.breadness.com.
