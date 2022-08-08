Read full article on original website
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Rochester Wins Nearly $20 million Grant For New Downtown Bridge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
Drones soar over Rochester to hunt for urban heat islands
ROCHESTER, MINN. -- New tools and technologies could help Minnesota adapt to climate change.This week, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) used new drones with thermal cameras in Rochester to better understand how higher temperatures affect some of the city's most densely-populated areas.To make the city of Rochester more climate resilient, a drone is on the hunt for urban heat islands."An urban heat island is where you have enough of a collection of buildings and pavement that the temperatures are actually hotter there," said Laure Millberg, the MPCA's climate change resilience coordinator. "If you have enough of them then you...
Costume Shopping Now Ready at Halloween Store in Rochester
How's that back-to-school shopping going? Well, hopefully, you are all done because Halloween has officially arrived in Southeast Minnesota. Yes, one of the Halloween stores is now open in Rochester. (Psst...there is a secret way to score a free $500 below too!) Halloween Store Has Officially Opened for the Season...
Mother of 12 & Mega Volunteer Goodhue County Seniors of Year
Kathleen (Kay) Gadient of Zumbrota and Howard "Howie" Ayen also of Zumbrota were chosen the Goodhue County Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year . The announcement was made this evening in the Beer Garden at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Here is a portion what was said about Kay....
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel. Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft...
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Four Vehicle Crash in NE Rochester Sends Two to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders had to extricate two people following a four-vehicle crash in northeast Rochester this morning. A Rochester police spokesperson says officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and 37th St. Northeast around 9:30 a.m. The individuals were extricated from a van and were taken to a hospital for observation.
Summer Jobs Campaign Hits Owatonna Wednesday
With unemployment at an all-time low, the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Steve Grove will lead the Summer of Jobs campaign through Owatonna on Wednesday, August 10. "Events include a walking tour of redevelopment in the downtown area and a roundtable discussion with local business leaders about workforce issues and hiring practices," according to a news release from DEED.
Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN
(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Jailed Rochester woman resentenced to nearly 8 years for previous crimes
(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
