KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
centralvalleytv.net
Shooting Investigated on Pacific Avenue
STOCKTON – Officers with the Stockton Police Department investigated a report of a person shot late Thursday morning near Sherwood Mall. The shooting happened at about 10:45am in the mall’s parking lot. Early reports indicate at least one person was struck by gunfire. The area was taped off and surrounding roadways were closed to traffic.
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Update: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness; victim named
BRENTWOOD – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a gym in Brentwood early Thursday morning.Police said on Friday that the teen has been booked into the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder. The teen is a resident of Brentwood and his name is being withheld due to his age.A second person detained in connection with the incident was released after it was determined he was not a shooter, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by his untimely death," police said Friday.The three other victims went to hospitals, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
Three people shot during a softball game at Louis Park in Stockton
STOCKTON -- Three people were shot during a softball game at Louis Park in Stockton.According to police, a 9:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue, the Louis Park Softball Complex, to a report of a shooting during a softball game.When they first arrive, they found two men who suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a hospital for what police say appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.A third man refused medical treatment at the scene.The shooting is under investigation, and police have no motive at this time.
Modesto burglary suspect accused of backing into police patrol car while fleeing from officers
MODESTO – A burglary suspect has been arrested after he allegedly backed into a police patrol vehicle while fleeing from officers in Modesto. The incident started early Tuesday morning. Modesto police say officers responded to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive to investigate a burglary from an equipment trailer. Officers spotted the suspect as they were heading to the scene. They tried to pull him over near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road but he wouldn't yield.Police say the suspect then crashed into a street sign near Parker Avenue and Wellsford. Officers pulled up behind him – but that's when police say he put his car into reverse and drove into a patrol car. The suspect – later identified as 35-year-old Waterford resident Joseph Jones – managed to take off again, but he eventually crashed near Tuolumne and Crowell avenues in Turlock. That's where officers finally took him into custody.Jones is now facing a slew of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading, second degree burglary, hit and run, and driving without a license. Police say they were able to return the items stolen in the original burglary to the victim.
Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun
SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
crimevoice.com
Pair reportedly caught with three pounds of marijuana
Originally published as a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. Yesterday evening, one of our deputies did a traffic stop at the 800 block of Oro Avenue in Stockton on a vehicle for not having a license plate. As he approached the car, he noticed three large bags...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras County Superior Court sentences violent child molester to 325 years in prison
A paroled child molester who reoffended in Calaveras County has been sentenced to 325 years in prison for 16 felonies including rape, false imprisonment, and contacting a minor over the internet for the purpose of sexual abuse. Jessie Taylor White, 26, was sentenced on Aug. 2 by visiting Santa Clara...
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
turlockcitynews.com
Parolee Arrested While Riding Around with Ammunition, Narcotics, and Child
At about 10:24 pm Wednesday night, Turlock Police investigators near the intersection of Sixth Street and D Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so they made a traffic stop on it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Jose Lugo, 51,...
Professional bull rider suspected of rape, booked into Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Joao Ricardo Vieira, a top-ranked rider with Professional Bull Riders, was arrested on suspicion of rape by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s records, Vieira was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 4 on suspicion of rape, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
Two men charged with possession of nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine
(BCN) — Two Stockton men were charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine and intent to distribute it in two unrelated cases this week, according to the Department of Justice for the Eastern District of California. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was charged with possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Christian Flores, 25, was […]
Dozens rescued from 2-alarm fire in Lodi
LODI (BCN) — Firefighters rescued dozens of residents from a downtown Lodi residential building after the structure caught fire last week, fire officials said. The second alarm blaze, that occurred on Oak Street, was reported at about 3 p.m. last week on Thursday. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room […]
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old.
Man accused of possessing 83 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of fentanyl pills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal grand jury indicted a Stockton man Thursday, charging him with possession with intent to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert. Gildardo Perez Avilez, 38, was allegedly found to be in possession of 83 pounds of methamphetamine and 8,800 […]
