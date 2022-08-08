ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County Times

Ambridge man sentenced to 25-50 years for stabbing incident

By Nicholas Vercilla, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSCSe_0h9WtQe300

BEAVER − An Ambridge man will likely spend the rest of his life in state prison after being sentenced to 25-50 years for an aggravated assault charge.

Charged:Ambridge man charged with stabbing male with box cutter

Tyrone Wilbert Clark, 71, was sentenced Friday at the Beaver County Courthouse for a Sept. 11 incident in which he slashed at an individual's neck near their carotid artery and underneath their armpit with a box cutter.

The individual had to receive life-saving treatment at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, while video surveillance showed Clark stabbing the individual.

During his trial, Clark was found guilty on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment, while a mistrial was declared for his attempted homicide charge.

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Man sentenced in 2021 shooting of ex-girlfriend

The suspect in a Reserve Township attempted homicide has been sentenced. The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office says Joseph Hogg will spend 8 to 16 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend in front her two children. Hogg pleaded guilty earlier this year to the 2021 shooting of Brenna Edwards...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township father charged in baby's death

A Peters Township man is facing a manslaughter charge after being accused of leaving his 3-month-old infant for several hours inside a parked vehicle on a hot June day. Khang Dinh Nguyen, 33, turned himself in to Allegheny County Police Thursday morning. In addition to the manslaughter charge, a felony, Nguyen faces an additional felony charge of endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Violent Crime#Ambridge
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet

A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
SCOTTDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver Falls Police make arrest in narcotics trafficking case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A drug bust in Beaver County resulted in one arrest and the seizure of drugs and cash.Beaver Falls Police say they seized $1.700 in cash along with heroin, fentanyl, and crack from an apartment in Harmony Dwellings.The search warrant that was executed resulted in the arrest of Tatianna Friend on drug trafficking charges.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after being convicted of federal drug crimes, authorities announced Wednesday. Lamont Goodwine, Jr., 34, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to deliver at least 100 grams of heroin. U.S. District Judge William...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large

One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
explore venango

State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Brighton Rehab Charged With Fraud

A Beaver County nursing home that gained notoriety for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing healthcare fraud charges. Brighton Rehab was one of two Western PA nursing homes that allegedly had senior administration using two separate schemes in order to make extra money off of federal programs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum

A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
TARENTUM, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy