ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘Mommy was drinking,’ Las Vegas mother accused of drunk driving with kids in car, colliding with multiple objects

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4OEB_0h9Wt01e00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother is accused of driving under the influence with two young children in the car and crashing into several objects, police said.

Tatiana Miller was charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, allowing child abuse or neglect and several other charges connected to the incident on July 30, records showed.

The car collided with several objects, including a mailbox and a house, before coming to a rest on a sidewalk near Fogg Street and Linden Avenue in the east valley, officers said.

An officer said one child told the officer that “mommy was drinking” and that they “saw her throw a bottle out the window,” officers wrote in a report.

A witness said she was driving when another driver, believed to be Miller, cut her off “abruptly and recklessly.” The witness then saw Miller veer off the road, hit a utility box, collide with several curbs, almost get into a collision in an intersection and then come to a stop.

While speaking with officers at the hospital, Miller denied using any alcohol or drugs, police said. Police noted she “appeared very disoriented.”

Police said they were “unable to perform field sobriety tests” due to “Tatiana’s apparent intoxication and behavior.” Officers suspect Miller was driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, they said.

Miller was taken to the hospital, discharged and arrested. No bail argument was heard in court and Miller was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 35

User From
3d ago

They should forgive her and give her a job at CPS since she cares about children & safety the same amount as they truly do AND her values align with our judicial system so well 🙄🙄🙄🙄

Reply
6
Frankie P Guarino
3d ago

DISGUSTING!! This is a prime example of a birthing parent that doesn't deserve the title of mother!! She should be barred from seeing her kids and the kids should be placed with true family that cares.

Reply(2)
6
Donna Ramires
3d ago

I hope they throw the book at her I'm sure this wasn't her first DUI and then she's driving without a license with her kids in the car with her drinking wonder if she would have hit an accident and had one of her kids was killed she has no I guess she doesn't care about her kids because otherwise she wouldn't had him in the car when she was drinking plus she hit some several vehicles I don't know how we're going to fix this in Las Vegas but you know what it's terrible throw them and throw these people to drive with a DUI in jail for a long long time

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police arrest man accused in road rage shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused in a road rage shooting in the southeast valley. It happened on Wednesday around 4 p.m. on the I-15 near Silverado Rancho. Marcus Herbert could face several charges including assault with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun at an occupied […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

9-year-old pedestrian critically hurt in Henderson crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 9-year-old was critically hurt after a crash in Henderson Tuesday. Henderson Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 9 near Coronado Center Drive and Siena Heights Drive. The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, HPD said. No...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linden#Alcohol#Drunk Driving#Traffic Accident
8 News Now

Las Vegas police arrest man accused of posing as health inspector who says he ‘no longer wants to play by the rules’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing multiple charges after posing as a health inspector and entering fast-food restaurants in order to steal from them. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Dimitar Kolev chose fast-food restaurants because he thought the young kids working there would be “easy to manipulate.”   On July 3, Las Vegas […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8newsnow.com

I-TEAM: Teens in smoke shop robbery were on GPS monitoring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system. Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy