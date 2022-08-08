ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

1 dead in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
wpde.com

Woman faced with arson charge in Conway house fire, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after a "suspicious" home fire in Conway, according to an incident report from Conway Police Dept. Yvonne Lafaithra Davis is charged with second-degree arson, arrest warrants state. On Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., Conway police responded to Racepath Avenue to reports of...
WBTW News13

2 taken to hospital after Myrtle Beach crash where 1 vehicle fled

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway near Granddaddy Drive, according to authorities. One vehicle left after the crash, and the other two remained at the scene, according to Myrtle […]
wpde.com

Woman arrested for Lake City assault, kidnapping, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. made an arrest after responding to a 911 call from a home on Dixie Road Monday, police said. Jacqueline Vernella McDonald Hardy, 44, who goes by McDonald, has been charged with assault and battery in the second degree and kidnapping. She was later also charged with the possession of schedule II drugs without a prescription.
WBTW News13

Horry County Animal Care Center working to get dogs seized in 2 abuse-and-neglect cases ready for adoption

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is over capacity after authorities said Tuesday that more than 130 animals, including more than 100 dogs, had been seized in two separate police investigations. Horry County police investigating the neglect-and-abuse cases also seized 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini horse and a goat. […]
wfxb.com

Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
WMBF

Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found one person dead inside a home,...
