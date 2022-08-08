Read full article on original website
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
1 dead in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
'Brought tears to my eyes:' Witness recalls crash that killed Florence medic, motorcyclist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Tony Gordon, 37, said he just can't shake what he saw Tuesday night following a crash that killed a medic and motorcyclist on Pamplico Highway in Florence. Florence County Sheriff's Office Major Nunn said the original crash happened when two motorcycles were traveling south on...
Investigation underway for deadly Dillon County incident involving bucket truck: Coroner
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he's investigating a deadly incident Thursday involving a bucket truck on Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Grimsley said at this time he's not able to release more information as the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC15...
Officials plan to charge driver in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist: Sheriff
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman going the wrong way in a crash Tuesday night that killed a Florence paramedic and motorcyclist plans to give a statement Thursday afternoon at the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said he also met...
Florence police, sheriff's office task force confiscate herion & meth in drug bust
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. and the Florence County Sheriff's Office's task force confiscated meth and heroin Thursday morning from a home in the Effingham area, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the task force has only been established and operating for about...
Woman faced with arson charge in Conway house fire, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after a "suspicious" home fire in Conway, according to an incident report from Conway Police Dept. Yvonne Lafaithra Davis is charged with second-degree arson, arrest warrants state. On Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., Conway police responded to Racepath Avenue to reports of...
2 taken to hospital after Myrtle Beach crash where 1 vehicle fled
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway near Granddaddy Drive, according to authorities. One vehicle left after the crash, and the other two remained at the scene, according to Myrtle […]
Woman arrested for Lake City assault, kidnapping, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Dept. made an arrest after responding to a 911 call from a home on Dixie Road Monday, police said. Jacqueline Vernella McDonald Hardy, 44, who goes by McDonald, has been charged with assault and battery in the second degree and kidnapping. She was later also charged with the possession of schedule II drugs without a prescription.
Sheriff: 3 boys who fled facility in Georgetown Co. in custody
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff says three boys who ran away from a facility in the Georgetown area are in custody. Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the three 14-year-old boys had been located just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies say the boys had run from the...
Horry County Animal Care Center working to get dogs seized in 2 abuse-and-neglect cases ready for adoption
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is over capacity after authorities said Tuesday that more than 130 animals, including more than 100 dogs, had been seized in two separate police investigations. Horry County police investigating the neglect-and-abuse cases also seized 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini horse and a goat. […]
55 animals adopted from Horry County Animal Care Center after 130+ seized
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center said on Wednesday that 55 animals were adopted at two adoption locations after more than 130 animals were seized in police investigations. “We are so grateful for every single community member who turned out to help the cause,” HCACC said in a Facebook post. […]
Animals seized in Horry County police investigation available for adoption Wednesday
The Horry County Animal Care Center isn’t accepting any intakes after more than 130 mistreated animals were recovered in two separate Horry County police investigations in the last week. The center is now caring for 270 animals, beyond the facility’s capacity. Police and animal care center staff on...
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for the identities of two people suspected of robbing a convenience store as seen in surveillance footage. Per the CCSO, deputies were called by an alarm on August 11 to Tiger Mart #5 on 7371...
First responders offer condolences after Florence Co. paramedic killed working crash scene
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responders across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are offering support and condolences after a Florence County paramedic was killed Tuesday night working the scene of a crash. A paramedic, police officer and trooper were among at least four people hit by a...
Woman dies after being struck, impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Garden City woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her. According to an incident report, an umbrella being blown in the wind struck the victim while at Beach Access 14 on Calhoun Drive around 12:50 p.m. When officers arrived,...
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene in SC, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said it was called to the 1100 block of Maxwell Street at around 1:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Responding officers found one person dead inside a home,...
Woman Killed In Freak Accident At South Carolina Beach
The 63-year-old woman died after being struck by a stray beach umbrella.
