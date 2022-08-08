Yorkshire Water has become the latest company to announce a hosepipe ban, with restrictions coming into effect from August 26.Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Neil Dewis, said: “Our decision to introduce a hosepipe ban is based on the risk that water stocks continue to fall in the coming weeks and the need to be cautious about clean water supplies and long term river health.”By Friday afternoon, temperatures are to soar as high as 35C in southern areas of the UK, which will be hotter than the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.A four-day amber warning for extreme heat from the Met...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO