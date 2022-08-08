Read full article on original website
Exxon Awards Deal For Environmental Study On Fifth Guyana Project
Acorn International has been selected to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment and lead the public consultation program for ExxonMobil's fifth offshore development project in Guyana. — Acorn International, a worldwide environmental and risk management consultancy with offices in Boston and Houston, has been selected to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and lead the public consultation program for ExxonMobil’s fifth offshore development project in Guyana.
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Velesto Completes Upgrade Works On Two Jack-Up Rigs
Velesto Energy has completed the offline capabilities upgrading works for the Naga 5 and Naga 6 jack-up rigs. Offshore drilling rig owner Velesto Energy has completed the offline capabilities upgrading works for the Naga 5 and Naga 6 jack-up rigs. The upgrade work made them the first two Malaysian jack-ups...
Aker BP To Invest $700Mn In Alvheim Subsea Tie-In
Aker BP has submitted a plan for development and operation for the Trell and Trine fields which entails an investment of $700 million. — Aker BP has submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Trell and Trine fields to Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy which entails an investment of $700 million.
McDermott Gets Another Deal For Work On QatarEnergy North Field
McDermott International has been awarded an FEED contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project. — A global provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project.
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
Neptune Posts Strong H1 Figures Backed by High Commodity Prices
Neptune Energy reported revenues for the half year at $2.06 billion and a net income of $761.7 million, rising significantly from the respective 2021 figures. — Neptune Energy boasted good operational and financial performance in the first half of the year. The company’s revenues climbed from $874.2 million in H1 2021 to $2.06 billion for the first six months of 2022.
