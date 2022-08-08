Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
KEVN
Rapid City YMCA gets academic enrichment grants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 21st Century Community Learning Center have awarded seven grants to help students with their academic enrichment opportunities. These funds will support out-of-school time activities and usually range from $50,000 to $250,000 a year. There are 32 other recipients that have been previously awarded the...
KEVN
Rapid City seeks public input on housing, development
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Housing and community development are important issues in Rapid City and officials are asking for input from the community. The first of three sessions touching on housing and community development is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. Then at 1 p.m. another session will continue the conversation and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the City Hall Community Room.
kbhbradio.com
Two local veterans honored as part of Military Appreciation Day at the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – Tuesday was military appreciation day at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as two local veterans were honored. Cindy Erickson and Arvid Meland were this year’s honorees. Before they were recognized, Lt Governor Larry Rhoden, S.D. National Guard Col Martin Yost, Ellsworth Air Force Base Wing Commander...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Farmers Market celebrates over three fruitful decades of service
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In recognition of National Farmers Market Week, the Black Hills Farmers Market has released a full day’s worth of events for Saturday, August 13 to celebrate. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, kits will be available for children to participate in the Great Zucchini...
kotatv.com
Legends Ride returns to Deadwood to support Black Hills charities
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - ”The motorcyclists here, they’re the most giving people on the planet,” stated president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod “Woody” Woodruff on the annual Legends ride. For 15 years, the Legends Ride has brought celebrities and bikers together with the goal...
KEVN
People come from all walks of life during the Sturgis Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bikers roll in from across the country and even across the globe to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. But when the roar of the bikes dies down, many of these visitors go back to their day jobs in a wide variety of industries and professions.
The Sturgis Rally effect on neighboring cities
The big day is Wednesday when we shut off the street," said Melissa Bears, Hulett city clerk/treasurer. Thousands of bikers come that day and hundreds arrive throughout the 10 days of the rally.
KEVN
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday marks the halfway point of the Sturgis Rally but that doesn’t mean it’s the same crowd that has been roaming the streets of Sturgis all week. Some bikers choose only to come to one part of the Rally, either the beginning or the...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Beef Throwdown finalists turn up the heat during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, SD – This week is a big one for Sturgis. In more ways than one. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) has been promoting steakhouses and restaurants throughout the state during the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Classic. Earlier, during the month of June, the public nominated 26...
Black Hills Pioneer
The first family of Sky Ridge
SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
KEVN
All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
KEVN
Sturgis dehydration risk climbs with the temperature
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Driving at high speeds in scorching temperatures can be risky for motorcyclists. Experts say dehydration is just one of the heat-related illness that is more likely to occur during hot days. According to Dairyland Motor Insurance, dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than...
gowatertown.net
Third motorcycle fatality during Sturgis Bike Rally
SCENIC, S.D.–Motorcycle fatalities in South Dakota during this week’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have reached three. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the latest fatality crash occurred within the city limits of Scenic. A 2019 Harley-Davidson Trike stopped on the shoulder of Highway 44 and then attempted a U-turn....
newscenter1.tv
Meade County residents voice concern, frustration over proposed water project
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) is looking to right a wrong. But the organization finds itself between a rock and hard place to do so. It’s seeking $12 million in state funds for a $30 million water system to serve nearly 500 residents...
kotatv.com
‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
KEVN
Sturgis Rally Tally Day 3: 22 injury crashes so far
Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
