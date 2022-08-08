RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Housing and community development are important issues in Rapid City and officials are asking for input from the community. The first of three sessions touching on housing and community development is scheduled for Wednesday, August 17 at 10 a.m. Then at 1 p.m. another session will continue the conversation and will include an analysis of impediments to fair housing choice. Both meetings take place in the City Hall Community Room.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO