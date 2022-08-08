Read full article on original website
West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
WSAZ
Man accused of murdering high school student accepts plea deal
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of shooting and killing a high school student while he stood on a street corner has accepted a plea agreement, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Dekotis Thomas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder....
Teen suspect in Charleston deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division has obtained a juvenile petition for 1st Degree Murder for a 17-year-old juvenile. This petition stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old James Hambrick who was shot last week at the intersection of 6th Street and Hunt Avenue. On Friday, Aug. 5, Charleston PD […]
Metro News
Charges filed in Charleston murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have charged a 17-year-old with first degree murder following a Charleston shooting death. Charleston police said a juvenile petition has been obtained for who they believe was the shooter in the Friday afternoon shooting of James Hambrick. Hambrick, 42, of Charleston, was shot in the...
Woman arrested for DUI after injuring a West Virginia Sheriff in a crash
A woman was arrested by the West Virginia State Police after a crash on Tuesday. Police say Tess Haynes was arrested and charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, failure to maintain control, no seat belt, possession of heroin, and possession of crystal meth that was found on her at the jail. Officials say Brooke […]
WSAZ
West Virginia teen reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA- Deputies in Marshall County are looking for a missing teen. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith. Jamel is/has: Bi-racial 5’5 155 lbs Black hair Brown eyes Jamel was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, no shirt, black Nike shoes, and carrying a blue basketball and a […]
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
Williamson Daily News
Couple faces malicious wounding, kidnapping charges
GILBERT — A local man and woman are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the complaints, a trooper responded to a kidnapping complaint July 10 in Gilbert. Once on the scene, the officer was told that a victim had been transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
Jalesea Bass sentenced in murder of Azareyiah Mitchell
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Jalesea Bass, one of the suspects in the murder of Azareyiah Mitchell, was sentenced to prison for several charges in relation to the murder. Jalesea Bass entered a guilty plea for her charges in May, and was sentenced Friday, August 5, 2022. Bass was accused of Second Degree Murder, Concealment […]
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting incident
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Charleston during the weekend has been arrested. Police say Timothy Robert Holmes, 29, of Waupun, Wisconsin, was arrested about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Charleston Police Department has not charged Holmes in connection with the shooting at...
West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’
WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
Metro News
Man sentenced in connection with friend’s drug death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison Monday to selling his friend opioids just before his death. Michael Atkins, 33, of Tornado, previously pleaded guilty to simple delivery. He was originally charged with drug delivery resulting in death after selling heroin mixed with fentanyl to his friend Ravi Megha in 2020. Megha died in Putnam County after taking the drugs. Atkins pleaded guilty to the lesser charge earlier this year.
Residents concerned after another shooting on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An early morning shooting on Charleston’s West Side on Wednesday sent a teenager to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident happened at the intersection of Glenwood and Central Avenue. Several neighbors in the area are now expressing their concerns about violence in the area. Kanawha Metro says that the juvenile was shot […]
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
wchsnetwork.com
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
woay.com
One dead following motor vehicle crash in Raleigh County
Fairdale, WV (WOAY) – One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash in Raleigh County. The Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office reported the collision took place on Tuesday at the 1200 block of WV Route 99-Bolt Road in Fairdale. Authorities say their preliminary findings show a 2006 Honda...
South Charleston man asks for more time for murder trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday. Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021. Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to […]
