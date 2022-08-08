Read full article on original website
Latest Boil Water Advisory issued for section of Leitchfield lifted
The Boil Water Advisory issued for a section of Leitchfield has been lifted. Leitchfield Utilities said the advisory issued on Tuesday for Lilac Road from Boston Hill Road to Honeysuckle Drive has been lifted. Water samples taken were tested by the Kentucky Division of Water came back free of contamination.
Huddle House, Grayson Co. Senior Center, Walmart post poor food inspection results. Seven score 100.
The Grayson County Health Department has released its July restaurant/food inspection results. The rating score of the establishment is determined by subtracting weighted point values of noted violations from 100, officials said. Unannounced inspections observe the overall operation of the facility, including food source and protection; personnel; food equipment and utensils; maintenance of water and sewage systems; garbage and refuse disposal; insect, rodent and animal control; and storage of toxic items, among others.
Talk Trash with Jacob: Meade County has ordered a glass pulverizer!
First, let me introduce myself. My name is Jacob Butler, and I became the Coordinator of Meade County Solid Waste & Recycle about three months ago. I have a strong vision for the Meade County recycling program and am excited to move forward with my plans!. I would like to...
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
Offering a hand up: Grayson Co. family, GCSO, organizing eastern Ky. flood relief effort
A Grayson County family is joining forces with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Old Dominion Freight Line in an effort to bring eastern Kentucky flood victims much needed supplies. Fred and Carrie Norder, of Falls of Rough, approached Sheriff Norman Chaffins and Fred Norder’s employer, Old Dominion Freight...
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
Man identified in fatal Kentucky State Police pursuit in Hardin County
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper in Hardin County in July has been identified. According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. on July 19. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a Kia Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
Car crashes into Dollar General in Glasgow, one in custody
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police responded to the scene of a car vs. building at the Dollar General in Glasgow Tuesday afternoon. According to Glasgow Police, the driver of the car is in custody as the accident is suspected to be DUI-related. No injuries were reported. Due to the...
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Remains returned to family of missing 4-year-old discovered in Bullitt County wooded area
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Month's after a missing little girl's body was found, it has finally been returned to the family. It has been what Serenity McKinney's grandmothers describe as a rollercoaster of emotions. Remembering her on what would have been her fifth birthday the same week her remains have returned.
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary. According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m. the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road was burglarized. They posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of the vehicle of interest, and said anyone who has information regarding this crime to...
Leitchfield man who absconded from parole found unresponsive on bathroom floor at DeWitt Park
A Leitchfield man who absconded from parole has been arrested after being found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at DeWitt Park. Wednesday night at approximately 9:00, Leitchfield Police Officers Adam Cottrell and Missy Skaggs responded to the park, at the intersection of West Walnut Street and Grayson Street, and found 42-year-old Michael D. Hunt unresponsive on the floor of the men’s bathroom.
Take Your Next Guys Trip to Owensboro
Whether you’re married, single, engaged or somewhere in between, every man knows that, sometimes, you just need to kick it with your boys. A guy’s trip is something you grow to appreciate more and more as you get older. And in a city known for bourbon, bluegrass, barbecue and the beauty of nature, there’s no better place than Owensboro for a fun-fueled getaway for the guys.
Roger Dale Burden, 50
Roger Dale Burden, age 50, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Thursday, (August 4, 2022) at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on May 16, 1972 in Grayson County, the son of the late Kenneth and Rita Lindsey Burden. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and spending time with...
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
TikTok-er, Toy Collector Drives 300 Miles to Kentucky and Hits the Jackpot [VIDEO]
There's a verse in I Corinthians about putting away childish things once you become an adult. But let's face it...toys are nostalgic, and we still pause a minute if we see something that catches our eyes, even if we have no intention of making a purchase. TOY COLLECTOR ALERT, DEAD...
Leitchfield man jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone, dumped the body in Anneta pond
A Leitchfield man has been jailed on drug charges after falsely claiming he killed someone and dumped the body in a pond in Anneta. Sunday morning at approximately 3:50, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Luedke responded to the 2300 block of Bloomington Road after a woman reported to police that 58-year-old Richard L. Scott had told her “he had murdered someone and thrown the body in a pond,” according to the arrest citation.
Anneta man accused of killing his wife indicted by grand jury. On-scene evidence changes direction of investigation.
An Anneta man accused of murdering his wife has been indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury. Orbay Wilson, 28, was indicted Monday for first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was given a $500,000 cash bond and is being held in the Grayson County Detention Center. The events...
