Deadly crash leaves one Lebanon teenager dead

LEBANON, Mo.- Monday afternoon two teenagers driving in Laclede County were involved in a car accident.

The two teenagers were driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck hit an embankment and rolled into a pond off the side of the road, totaling the truck. One of the teenagers was pronounced dead on the scene while the second teenager was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

This is Troop I’s second fatality of the month of August and the 24th fatality of 2022.

