Essex County, NJ

CBS New York

Staten Island Marine reunited with dog he unofficially adopted overseas

NEW YORK -- Here's a bittersweet story of a local Marine and the dog he met while deployed overseas.CBS2's Cindy Hsu went to Staten Island on Thursday to learn more about their story of hope and resilience.John Kurulgan is an FDNY firefighter and joined the Marine reserves at 17 right out of high school."All my life I always wanted these honorable jobs and to serve my country and, you know, being in the Marine Corps reserves and the FDNY, I get the best of both worlds," Kurulgan said.READ MORE: Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from Upper...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS Philly

America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need."We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.America's VetDogs, a...
TRENTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History

My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
NJ.com

Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations

The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. is seeing its busiest camping season in years, association president says

In every corner of New Jersey, there’s a place to set up camp. You can pitch your tent next to the Delaware River near the New York and Pennsylvania borders. You can camp in North Jersey’s rustic mountains. Perhaps a family RV trip down the scenic shore is what you are looking for? Or, if a quiet morning spent kayaking sounds like paradise to you, the Pinelands may be the place to venture.
themontclairgirl.com

Tips for Safely Killing the Spotted Lanternfly

The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

COVID outbreaks have lingered for months inside N.J. state veterans homes

The Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison has been living with a COVID-19 outbreak since Thanksgiving week that has infected 45% of the workforce and one-third of the residents, including 19 veterans who died, according to the most recent state data this week. An outbreak inside the Vineland Veterans...
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
DVM 360

Big cats rescued, a kitten nursery milestone, and more

Plus, a revolutionary new equine veterinary education program. This content is sponsored by National Veterinary Associates. Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, kicks off a fresh episode of dvm360® Live!™ by breaking down 3 uplifting headlines that are trending in veterinary medicine. Here are the news items covered in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
NJ.com

Hunterdon County 9/11 remembrance ceremony scheduled

On Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred W. Brown will host the county’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on the steps of the Historic Courthouse on Main Street in Flemington. The event will pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost at the World Trade Center,...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

