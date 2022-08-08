Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan football's 'no-star' defense getting rave reviews in camp
Ann Arbor — They’re not seeing stars yet. But the way Jim Harbaugh sees it, that’s just fine. In fact, Michigan’s head coach seems to think his “no-star” defense will be a constellation worth watching this fall. Maybe even more so than the lights-out unit that helped lead the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 last season.
Trieu: Georgia standout developing strong connection with Michigan State football staff
KingJoseph Edwards would barely have to leave the state of Georgia to get recruited. He has his pick of colleges in the Southeast for sure. The Buford High standout is only a junior, but is coveted by Alabama, Georgia, Miami (Florida), and more, so his presence in East Lansing at last month’s Spartan Dawg Con and him making return plans to come to Michigan State’s home game against Rutgers on Nov. 12 are significant developments.
Niyo: Mel Tucker getting his hands dirty trying to clean up Michigan State's secondary
East Lansing — The numbers can be daunting. At times, inside Michigan State’s Duffy Daugherty Football Building, they were even taunting. “We used to have signs up in the building showing how many passing yards we gave up,” said Xavier Henderson, the Spartans’ fifth-year senior safety. “But that’s just Coach Tuck trying to motivate us.”
Project spotlights the faces of Black history at the University of Michigan
At the University of Michigan, Val Johnson was a track star, honor student and member of the student legislature, recognizable on campus for his slim build and sharp dress. Johnson stood out as well for another reason: He was Black at a time when almost all of the school’s students were White.
Proposed Hillsdale charter school raises a ruckus in Grosse Pointes
Grosse Pointe — To get one into the mood for a story about education, here’s a multiple-choice question. The growth of charter schools affiliated with Hillsdale College is:. A) The best thing that ever happened to public education. B) The worst thing that ever happened to public education.
Ann Arbor lender Home Point reports $44.4M Q2 loss
Ann Arbor-based mortgage company Home Point Capital Inc. posted a $44.4 million net loss in the second quarter amid rising interest rates, high inflation and recession concerns that have prompted contractions in the mortgage market. Home Point on Thursday reported the loss on originated mortgage volume of $9.3 billion. In...
Hillsdale, Macomb GOP antics: Dueling conventions, canceled meeting
Hillsdale — At least two brawls for power emerged Thursday night at Michigan Republican Party county conventions at which official delegates were supposed to be selected for the state party convention later this month where key leaders will be endorsed. In one case, the executive committee of the Hillsdale...
Restaurant Review: Guernsey’s Detroit-style pizza, cocktails and chicken are utterly great
You’ve likely seen Guernsey Farms Dairy’s products on store shelves, but did you know the Northville business also has a full-service restaurant with a bar and ice cream shop?. There has always been some kind of restaurant along with the 82-year-old dairy business, said third-generation co-owner Joe Kinville....
Man charged in Grand Blanc teen's death skipped out on sentencing in another case
The man charged Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting in July of a Grand Blanc teen failed to show up at his sentencing this year after keeping police at bay and barricading himself for hours in 2020, according to court records. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland was arrested Tuesday...
Barry County sheriff's suit must be dismissed because he didn't sign it, state police says
Lansing — A lawsuit that claims Michigan officials "usurped" the powers of Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf to investigate the 2020 presidential election must be dismissed because the sheriff failed to sign the complaint, an attorney for the state argued in a Tuesday filing. Leaf and his lawyer, Stefanie...
Ann Arbor Starbucks workers strike over delayed pay hike, longer hours
More than a dozen employees at an Ann Arbor Starbucks went on strike early Thursday and closed the store for the day over the company delaying wage increases and instituting longer hours. Full-time and part-time workers at the coffee shop at the Glencoe Crossing Shopping Center off Washtenaw Avenue east...
Man dead, woman injured in Hillsdale Co. by downed power line, police say
A 28-year-old man died Tuesday after coming into contact with a downed electrical line in Hillsdale County, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Scipio Township around 8 a.m. to assist Jonesville firefighters. They found the 28-year-old resident of the area dead...
Man, 67, dies after crashing semi hauling tanker trailer in Lenawee Co.
A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a tanker-trailer in Lenawee County, Michigan State Police said. Troopers from the Monroe Post were called at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township for a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a...
