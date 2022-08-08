ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan football's 'no-star' defense getting rave reviews in camp

Ann Arbor — They’re not seeing stars yet. But the way Jim Harbaugh sees it, that’s just fine. In fact, Michigan’s head coach seems to think his “no-star” defense will be a constellation worth watching this fall. Maybe even more so than the lights-out unit that helped lead the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 last season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Trieu: Georgia standout developing strong connection with Michigan State football staff

KingJoseph Edwards would barely have to leave the state of Georgia to get recruited. He has his pick of colleges in the Southeast for sure. The Buford High standout is only a junior, but is coveted by Alabama, Georgia, Miami (Florida), and more, so his presence in East Lansing at last month’s Spartan Dawg Con and him making return plans to come to Michigan State’s home game against Rutgers on Nov. 12 are significant developments.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor lender Home Point reports $44.4M Q2 loss

Ann Arbor-based mortgage company Home Point Capital Inc. posted a $44.4 million net loss in the second quarter amid rising interest rates, high inflation and recession concerns that have prompted contractions in the mortgage market. Home Point on Thursday reported the loss on originated mortgage volume of $9.3 billion. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Hillsdale, Macomb GOP antics: Dueling conventions, canceled meeting

Hillsdale — At least two brawls for power emerged Thursday night at Michigan Republican Party county conventions at which official delegates were supposed to be selected for the state party convention later this month where key leaders will be endorsed. In one case, the executive committee of the Hillsdale...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Ann Arbor Starbucks workers strike over delayed pay hike, longer hours

More than a dozen employees at an Ann Arbor Starbucks went on strike early Thursday and closed the store for the day over the company delaying wage increases and instituting longer hours. Full-time and part-time workers at the coffee shop at the Glencoe Crossing Shopping Center off Washtenaw Avenue east...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Man, 67, dies after crashing semi hauling tanker trailer in Lenawee Co.

A 67-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a tanker-trailer in Lenawee County, Michigan State Police said. Troopers from the Monroe Post were called at about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township for a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

