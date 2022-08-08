KingJoseph Edwards would barely have to leave the state of Georgia to get recruited. He has his pick of colleges in the Southeast for sure. The Buford High standout is only a junior, but is coveted by Alabama, Georgia, Miami (Florida), and more, so his presence in East Lansing at last month’s Spartan Dawg Con and him making return plans to come to Michigan State’s home game against Rutgers on Nov. 12 are significant developments.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO