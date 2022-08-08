ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

Bandera Bulletin

Medina ISD hires new superintendent

On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
devinenews.com

Lytle and Atascosa leaders reject appraisal district’s proposal

Members of the Lytle City Council voted unanimously Monday, August 8, to join with the Atascosa County Commissioners Court in rejecting a proposed 2022-2023 budget for the Atascosa Central Appraisal District that proposed a 12 percent increase from last year. District 3 Alderman David Emery made the motion that was...
LYTLE, TX
Reform Austin

All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County

When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
BRENHAM, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits

High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Government Technology

Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway

Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Map: Search restaurant inspections around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – From perfect points to scathing scores, Metro Health frequently inspects San Antonio food establishments. KSAT’s Behind The Kitchen Door series digs into these health inspections and gives you a weekly rundown of noteworthy scores. As part of that reporting, we created a map to display...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
moderncampground.com

Texas Hill County Campground to Unveil Major Improvements

By The River Campground (Texas) will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 23, 2022, with the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce present to unveil the new restoration project. According to a press release, By The River Campground in Kerrville recently completed a restoration project to upgrade and improve...
KERRVILLE, TX

Community Policy