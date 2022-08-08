Read full article on original website
All Eyes On South Texas And Collin County
When it comes to competitive districts in Texas this midterm season, the pickings are slim. However, Democrats and Republicans are ready for a fight in a few key places. In 2018, Texas Democrats thought they could finally win majority of the Texas House of Representatives. They did not, and in the subsequent redistricting process they lost even more future opportunities at the hands of Republicans. Now, few battlegrounds remain, but there are at least three. Here are the places where Republicans and Democrats are ready to go to war even if they are unlikely to change control of the state legislature.
kwhi.com
LOCAL LAW FIRM ADDS NEW ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Local law firm Moorman Tate, LLP is welcoming in an additional member to their team. Jacob R. Malatek, who is a native of New Braunfels, will be a new associate attorney with the firm. Malatek received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 2018 and earned his doctorate of...
tpr.org
San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits
High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
Government Technology
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway
Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
Canyon Lake water to be released for downstream water supply
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority says it will be releasing water from Canyon Lake to meet demand from the downstream supply. The lake of rain has slowed down the Guadalupe River flow, affecting recreationalists, property owners and other stakeholders. The GBRA said on its website it will...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Who owns groundwater, surface water, and the rain
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. The water we use in the Highland Lakes can be divided into three categories:...
