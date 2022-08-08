Read full article on original website
Tre James, the suspect in the murder of a Navajo woman whose remains were found on the Hopi reservation last year was ordered to remain in custody by a magistrate judge in Flagstaff Tuesday. The victim’s family traveled from across Arizona and New Mexico to show support at the hearing.
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and faces several charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a Navajo woman in 2019. According to Navajo Police, Jamie Yazzie was last seen and heard from on June 30, 2019, when she was leaving work at the Pinon Clinic. On July 5, a co-worker reportedly called police to say Yazzie’s car had been found less than a mile from the clinic, but she was nowhere to be found. She was reportedly a member of the Diné tribe.
The following criminal case was heard in Navajo County Superior Court recently. William Pethe pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to six months in the Arizona Department of Corrections (DOC), to be followed by a term of community supervision equal to one day for every seven days served. He was sentenced by Judge Pro Tem Jon H. Saline.
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
