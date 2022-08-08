ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinon, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Arizona man charged with murder 3 years after Navajo woman went missing

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and faces several charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a Navajo woman in 2019. According to Navajo Police, Jamie Yazzie was last seen and heard from on June 30, 2019, when she was leaving work at the Pinon Clinic. On July 5, a co-worker reportedly called police to say Yazzie’s car had been found less than a mile from the clinic, but she was nowhere to be found. She was reportedly a member of the Diné tribe.
PINON, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Superior Court Aug. 10, 2022

The following criminal case was heard in Navajo County Superior Court recently. William Pethe pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was sentenced to six months in the Arizona Department of Corrections (DOC), to be followed by a term of community supervision equal to one day for every seven days served. He was sentenced by Judge Pro Tem Jon H. Saline.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
GANADO, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy