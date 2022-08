Brighton police continued to investigate an Aug. 7 shooting that critically injured a 24-year-old man. No names have been released, and no suspects have been arrested. It happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Weld County Road 27/North Main Street. A fight at a house party spilled into the street, according to a release. Officers said several shots were fired and those involved in the shooting left the area.

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO