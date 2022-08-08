Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Danville schools open with handful of vacancies
Danville school leaders say they filled most of the vacancies created by summer turnover. But there are still a few positions to fill as they begin the 2022-2023 school year. At one point the school system’s Human Resources Division reported 60 vacant positions. Some were newly created and others were existing positions left vacant. Assistant Superintendent Natalie Halloran told the School Board Thursday that only a small handful remain. “For the few remaining vacancies we will open the year with certified staffer in the classrooms, so all students will have a certified teacher in front of them,” Halloran said.
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin Co. Schools battling bus driver shortage
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Across the country and across the Commonwealth, school bus driver shortages have been a common issue since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In Franklin County, for example, there are currently 18 openings for drivers. Franklin County Public Schools says it has plans in...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Public Schools welcome students back
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City schools welcomed students back Monday morning with open arms. Police officers, administrators and school board members were at each of the schools to greet parents and children. The principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School said they have high academic and behavioral standards, but none...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfirnews.com
Man found lying in yard with gunshot wound
Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were notified just after 7:00p yesterday evening of a person who had been shot in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue Southwest. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. No one has been arrested.
WSLS
12 schools in Bedford County offering students free meals this year
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Students at select schools in Bedford County will be getting free meals this school year thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision meal program. School officials say more than 10 schools met the criteria for the program based on their economically disadvantaged status, which includes:
chathamstartribune.com
Public hampering efforts to combat cat colony in Danville
Local officials say the public is making things harder on animal control officers who are trying to bring a rabies case under control. Paulette Dean with the Danville Area Humane Society says Danville police and the health departments are trapping animals at a feral cat colony near WalMart on Mount Cross Road. A rabid fox bit four people in the area last month. Two were near the Walmart garden area. Another was bit on Tyler Avenue in the Sandy Shores community off of Westover Drive.
WSLS
Man wanted by Campbell County authorities, but not to make an arrest
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a man – not to arrest him, but to thank him for helping a deputy who was assaulted. A female deputy responded to a wellness check at a Dollar General in Rustburg on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Henry Co. starts school year with substitutes, as they look to fill openings
HENRY Co., Va. – Seven substitutes will start the year as Henry County Public Schools looks to fill open positions when students head back to class Wednesday, August 10. School spokesperson Monica Hatchett says the following positions are open:. Teachers - 7 - “We will have substitutes in place...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. authorities seeking two men in home invasion, armed robbery
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are currently searching for two men — one of whom has yet to be identified — in connection with an armed robbery at a Bedford County home early Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies...
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
WDBJ7.com
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
(WDBJ) - For many schools across the Commonwealth, this is the first year of full-in person learning. But some school districts are facing an increase in classroom disruptions after students were online for two and a half years. Recent data from the National Institute of Education Sciences indicate students are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
wfirnews.com
Robbery at Hometrust Bank; suspect nabbed
On August 9 at approximately 9:15 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a possible bank robbery that had occurred in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue SW (Hometrust Bank). Responding Officers determined the suspect was no longer on scene, and immediately set up a perimeter in the area to look for the suspect. Evidence indicated the male suspect entered the business, displayed a weapon, physically assaulted an employee of the business, then took an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency and fled the scene on foot.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection to Monday shooting in Danville
The Danville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Monday morning. The shooting happened on Monday around 8:41 p.m. near the D building of apartments on 1321 Piney Forest Road, and one man sustained what police believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. After a short foot...
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
WDBJ7.com
Community-based health center has grand opening for new clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-profit New Horizons Healthcare has a new clinic in the Valley View area in Roanoke. Officials say the new location idea came after they had to see patients in the parking lot during the pandemic. The center offers a sliding fee discount program based on...
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
chathamstartribune.com
Semora man under $10 million bond after shooting Caswell deputy
A Semora Township man is under a $10 million bond after wounding a Caswell County Deputy on Aug. 10. On Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., two Caswell County Deputies were answering a domestic violence call on Paradise Lane in Semora N.C. when the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the deputies when he was shot multiple times. Following the shots, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
Comments / 2