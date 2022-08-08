ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Beagles rescued in Virginia to reach shelter in Ann Arbor Monday night

By Navya Gupta, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMIp9_0h9WqfpR00

If you’re in Michigan and looking to adopt a rescued beagle, now is your chance.

Fifteen of the 4000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are being transported to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor (HSHV) Monday night, according to a news release.

The beagles are being transported to Michigan by the “Love Train," the Ann Arbor group's transportation program, with a specially equipped van and staff. The beagles will be brought to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, Capital Area Humane Society, and other Michigan shelters, the release said.

The beagles are all males around 8 months old. They will be neutered and evaluated to see what kind of medical and behavioral care they require, according to a rescue spokesperson.

The beagles were rescued from Envigo, a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia, earlier this year. Investigations found that the dogs at the facility were underfed, ill, injured and even dead.

Puppies that are approved for adoption by the shelter’s medical team will be available for adoption Wednesday around 8 a.m. The shelter will place a QR code on their front door at 3100 Cherry Hill, where prospective adopters can scan the code to get placed on a virtual waitlist.

Visits with the puppies will begin at 11 a.m. in the order of sign-up.

Those interested in adoption can also fill out this form before Wednesday.

Contact Navya Gupta: ngupta@freepress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Spotted lanternfly turns up in Oakland County; grape industry threatened

Michigan's first spotted lanternfly was detected on Wednesday in Oakland County. The highly invasive bug could bring destruction to grapevines and trees. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due to its potential to negatively impact Michigan’s grape industry,” said Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Nature Conservancy Global Photo Contest returns for Michigan nature lovers

If you’re a Michigan nature-lover who is always taking the perfect nature clicks, you can now submit your photos for a chance to win prizes and a virtual meeting with YouTuber Coyote Peterson, star of "Brave Wilderness." The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is now accepting entries for its global photo contest. Entries can include wildlife, landscape, and other nature photos. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Ann Arbor, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cumberland, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
My North.com

Discover the Sunflower Fields of Northern Michigan

Here Comes the Sun! From Suttons Bay to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here are five sunflower fields to explore in Northern Michigan + when to go, what to bring and a little about each sunflower field owner’s journey. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approved For Adoption#Beagles#Southeast Michigan#Dog
1240 WJIM

Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted

Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
wcsx.com

Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Michigan firefighter killed by falling tree on Oregon blaze

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter who was hit by a falling tree while battling a wildfire near Oakridge, Oregon has died of his injuries, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan, who was with the Craig Interagency Hot Shots from Colorado, died Wednesday of injuries he sustained while working on the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.
OAKRIDGE, OR
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility headed to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some beagles who were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia last month are on their way to Michigan. Officials said the 4,000 dogs were found living in filthy conditions, were not properly fed, and were being used for medical experiments. Many beagles were hurt or sick.
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases in Michigan and Florida

On Aug. 5, state officials confirmed two new strangles cases in Osceola County, Florida, and Ionia County, Michigan. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 17-year-old Miniature Horse mare in Osceola County positive for strangles. She presented on July 25 with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge. The horse rescue where she resides is under official quarantine. This marks the 40th confirmed case of strangles in Florida in 2022.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Forgotten Harvest to host event at downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Friday evening

Head to Downtown Detroit’s Beacon Park Friday evening for a film under the summer sky and to support an important social cause. Food rescue organization Forgotten Harvest will be hosting “Harvest Heatwave,'' featuring food, drinks, outdoor games, music and a screening of the movie, The Sandlot. The event runs from 6-10:30 p.m. at 1901 Grand River Ave. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy