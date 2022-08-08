Beagles rescued in Virginia to reach shelter in Ann Arbor Monday night

If you’re in Michigan and looking to adopt a rescued beagle, now is your chance.

Fifteen of the 4000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are being transported to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor (HSHV) Monday night, according to a news release.

The beagles are being transported to Michigan by the “Love Train," the Ann Arbor group's transportation program, with a specially equipped van and staff. The beagles will be brought to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, Capital Area Humane Society, and other Michigan shelters, the release said.

The beagles are all males around 8 months old. They will be neutered and evaluated to see what kind of medical and behavioral care they require, according to a rescue spokesperson.

The beagles were rescued from Envigo, a research facility in Cumberland, Virginia, earlier this year. Investigations found that the dogs at the facility were underfed, ill, injured and even dead.

Puppies that are approved for adoption by the shelter’s medical team will be available for adoption Wednesday around 8 a.m. The shelter will place a QR code on their front door at 3100 Cherry Hill, where prospective adopters can scan the code to get placed on a virtual waitlist.

Visits with the puppies will begin at 11 a.m. in the order of sign-up.

Those interested in adoption can also fill out this form before Wednesday.

Contact Navya Gupta: ngupta@freepress.com