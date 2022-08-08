Read full article on original website
Liz Havens
3d ago
I'm absolutely heart broken. I've listened and watched movies. RIP, beautiful Angel.
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta Ever Date in Real Life?
Did Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta ever date in real life? Here’s what the two 'Grease' stars said about their relationship and 'sexual tension' on set.
Olivia Newton-John Left Behind an Incredible Legacy: See Her Net Worth After Her Death
Late Grease actress Olivia Newton-John conquered the silver screen, the Billboard charts and did incredible humanitarian work throughout her career. Before her death in August 2022, the star amassed a massive net worth from her years of hard work in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more about her legacy and fortune she left behind.
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother
Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling’s Love Story: Inside Their Marriage
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling got married in 2008 after falling in love during a trip they took together to the Amazon. They kept their relationship largely out of the public eye and had gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout their 14-year marriage — including the Grease star’s battles with cancer. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Olivia and John’s love story.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
Olivia Newton-John seen on daughter Chloe Lattanzi’s Instagram 3 days before death
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a photo with her mom three days before she died on Monday. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo posing together and smiling in an open field. Lattanzi, 36, wore an off-the-shoulder tight white dress while Newton-John went with a beige pleated skirt and a white long-sleeve button down tied at the waist. “I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend. @therealonj 💋💕👯♀️” she captioned the photo on Friday. Lattanzi, who was Newton-John’s only child, also honored her mom with a series of photos on Instagram after her death was announced Monday afternoon. “So much love sent to you sweet...
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Olivia Newton-John sold off her assets before her death to 'raise more money for charity'
Olivia Newton-John sold most of her assets following her stage four cancer diagnosis to invest more into her charity and cancer research, according to a source close to the late star. News.com.au reports that in 2019, a year after the Grease star received her latest cancer diagnosis, she began selling...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
Olivia Newton-John, pop singer who found stardom with 'Grease,' dies at 73
Olivia Newton-John, a British Australian pop star who dominated the pop culture of an era, has died after repeated treatments for cancer, her family announced Monday. She was 73. "Dame Olivia Newton-John ... passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," John...
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Sends Condolences To Paul Sorvino’s Daughter After His Death
Actress Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch is adding her voice to the many who have offered condolences after the death of Paul Sorvino. Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, shared the sad news with the world on Monday. McCormick would share her thoughts in reply to Mira’s original announcement on Twitter. Paul Sorvino was 83 years old.
Olivia Newton-John’s Grease costar Didi Conn holds back tears as she tells all on star’s final days in sad GMA interview
OLIVIA Newton-John's Grease co-star and longtime friend Didi Conn held back tears while appearing on Good Morning America to talk about the star's final days. Newton-John died on Monday morning at her Ranch in Southern California surrounded by loved ones. In the GMA interview, Conn - who played Frenchy in...
Actress Olivia Newton-John Dead After 30-Year Cancer Battle: A ‘Symbol of Triumphs and Hope’
A heartbreaking loss. Grease star Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73 after battling breast cancer for over 30 years. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern...
Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself
Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Priscilla Presley says her ex-husband Elvis was 'not racist in any way' because he had 'Black friends'
Priscilla Presley appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss her late ex-husband's legacy. Priscilla said Elvis was "not prejudiced in any way" despite accusations of cultural appropriation. "He loved, loved being around Blacks and being around anyone actually," she said.
Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says
Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Remembers Don Knotts on Late Actor’s Birthday
Actor-director Ron Howard is sweetly remembering his costar from The Andy Griffith Show, Don Knotts, on Knotts’ birthday. Howard offers up some tender words about Knotts in a message from Twitter on Thursday. Of course, Knotts played Deputy Barney Fife in the CBS sitcom. That was opposite Howard, who played Opie Taylor, Andy Taylor’s son. Let’s see what Howard writes here about his dear friend.
