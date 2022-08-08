Read full article on original website
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night
Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
Hundreds of MI Businesses Are Offering Hiring Bonuses – Here’s 10
Hundreds of Michigan Businesses are offering incentives to join their teams. The options of employment are virtually endless nowadays and some businesses are offering up some big incentives to join their workforce. Whether you are looking to work remotely or try out a new place of employment in the physical world, you might be able to get some extra cash in your pocket.
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan
We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
Nine Old-School Drive-In Theaters in Michigan to Check Out
Most of us know that 8 Mile and Robocop were filmed in Michigan, but did you know that Die Hard 2, The Karate Kid, Oz the Great and Powerful, and others were too?
Hey Mitten State, Did You Know There’s Actually a Singer Named Michigander?
Some people love the term, others hate it, and Governor Gretchen Witmer said it so many times it ended up part of a SNL skit. We're talking about the term Michigander, that name that those of us living in the state of Michigan have been tapped with, and one singer/ songwriter decided to run with it.
And So it Begins: GOP Official Says Dixon is ‘Hotter’ Than Whitmer
Not even 24 hours after the polls were closed, a Michigan Republican official has declared that Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon is hotter than Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The remark was made Wednesday - the day after Michigan's primary election - at a GOP unity luncheon. We didn't think it...
Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House
If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
8 Types of Karens You Might Encounter in Michigan and What to Do
28 Funny Michigan Strip Club Reviews to Make You Laugh. The review sections on Google can often provide great entertainment depending on the topic. Check out these 28 funny reviews of strip clubs in Michigan. LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state. Because the regulation of exotic animals...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Oxford Grad Moves on for Live Performance Next Week on “America’s Got Talent”
After amazing the judges, and stealing America's heart in her audition, Oxford High School graduate Ava Swiss is moving forward on America's Got Talent. Last week the world caught Ava's audition for the popular NBC talent competition. Before she sang she told the judges that she was inside Oxford High School during the tragic shooting that took place in November of last year along with her younger brother. She explained her emotions, the feelings she had losing friends, and how music was helping her heal.
