After amazing the judges, and stealing America's heart in her audition, Oxford High School graduate Ava Swiss is moving forward on America's Got Talent. Last week the world caught Ava's audition for the popular NBC talent competition. Before she sang she told the judges that she was inside Oxford High School during the tragic shooting that took place in November of last year along with her younger brother. She explained her emotions, the feelings she had losing friends, and how music was helping her heal.

