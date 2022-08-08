ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Club 93.7

Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night

Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Hundreds of MI Businesses Are Offering Hiring Bonuses – Here’s 10

Hundreds of Michigan Businesses are offering incentives to join their teams. The options of employment are virtually endless nowadays and some businesses are offering up some big incentives to join their workforce. Whether you are looking to work remotely or try out a new place of employment in the physical world, you might be able to get some extra cash in your pocket.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan

We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House

If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Club 93.7

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Club 93.7

Oxford Grad Moves on for Live Performance Next Week on “America’s Got Talent”

After amazing the judges, and stealing America's heart in her audition, Oxford High School graduate Ava Swiss is moving forward on America's Got Talent. Last week the world caught Ava's audition for the popular NBC talent competition. Before she sang she told the judges that she was inside Oxford High School during the tragic shooting that took place in November of last year along with her younger brother. She explained her emotions, the feelings she had losing friends, and how music was helping her heal.
TV & VIDEOS
Burton, MI
