Read full article on original website
Related
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
KYTV
2 planes damaged in storms at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Storms damaged two small planes at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night. ”It was a mess. The planes in the background, a couple of them that were damaged,“ said David Robinette, one of the employees at Lee C Fine airport. He said he was...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says
Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.
939theeagle.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to be featured in tonight’s parade at Missouri state fair
Governor Mike Parson will travel to west-central Missouri’s Sedalia for this (Thursday) morning’s opening day ceremony for the 2022 state fair. The ceremony begins at 11 am near the agriculture building, and the opening day parade is this evening at 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display in the parade along Missouri State Fair boulevard.
tncontentexchange.com
Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos
“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years
(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Even in metropolitan areas, such as Columbia, access is not always reliable. The post More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
lakeexpo.com
The Blob Returns! Bizarre Creatures Surfacing At Lake Of The Ozarks Are A Very Good Sign
"What is that blob floating in the Lake?" It's a common question this time of year, and it has an easy answer. While Lake of the Ozarks is known for interesting critters — from mischievous beavers and groundhogs on the shore, to white-tailed deer and bears prone to antics in Lake area neighborhoods — this one causes plenty of awe and confusion annually for residents and visitors alike. Every summer, the water brings forth these unique, harmless creatures: bryozoans.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
Comments / 0