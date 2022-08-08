Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton organization, local barber hold back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton organization is teaming up with a local barber to hold a back-to-school drive to provide backpacks and free haircuts to students in need. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with organizers who say they are in urgent need of supplies. A day filled with fun...
trentondaily.com
Thomas Edison State Helps Trenton Students Get Ready for School
A Back-to-School Readiness Fair held on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. supplied students with backpacks, school supplies, and food donations. Thomas Edison State University hosted the fair to help prepare the community for the new school year. “We want to make sure that everybody knows that Thomas...
Camden passes ordinance seeking information from large organizations about workers
Camden’s city council has passed an ordinance that requires large employers in the city to disclose information about employees, like addresses and compensation, so Camden officials can see who’s working in the city.
Funding awarded to local Community Learning Centers
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced awards totaling more than $19 million for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Cohort 11 grant. These awards will go to nine school districts, three intermediate units, eight charter schools, two institutions of higher education and 22 community-based organizations. The following are receiving funding...
Philadelphia School District To Hold Hiring Event Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is looking to hire people to fill key support roles. The District will hold a hiring event Wednesday to look for candidates for transportation, janitorial, and various food positions. Eyewitness News caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who is very familiar with these key jobs. “Not only was I a bus driver, I was also a custodian,” Watlington said. “And so, I know first-hand how important bus drivers, custodians, office assistants and other people are to the school district and we want to bring them aboard, make them feel a part of team School District of Philadelphia and we can’t wait for them to express interest. We can’t wait to see them at the hiring fair.” The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.
billypenn.com
It’s backpack time! Where to find free bookbags or donate school supplies for Philly kids
As back to school season approaches — alarmingly fast, as per usual — Philly kids in need of new backpacks or school supplies are in luck. There are a number of opportunities to get bookbags packed with school supplies for free, hosted by organizations across the city and the School District of Philadelphia itself. And for people looking to contribute, there are also plenty of chances to do that.
An Update from HomeFront
Editor’s note: Connie Mercer, the founder and long-time CEO of Lawrence-based nonprofit HomeFront, announced her retirement earlier this year. (For more on Mercer, see "Connie Mercer Moves to Expand Legacy Beyond HomeFront" from April 6's issue of U.S. 1.) We are thrilled to announce that HomeFront’s Board of Trustees...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J., using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
buckscountyherald.com
Dunkin’ offers free food, drink vouchers to support Red Cross blood donations
Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia is once again teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide 25,000 vouchers to American Red Cross blood donors in the region during August. To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply throughout August, presenting donors will receive a Dunkin’ voucher for a...
lvpnews.com
St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences
Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
Pollinator Palooza set for Saturday
Heritage Conservancy is hosting Pollinator Palooza on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of its Jackson Pond Nature Preserve, located in Forest Grove. Pollinator Palooza is a family-friendly festival celebrating pollinators and the beautiful transformation of Jackson Pond Nature Preserve into a 4-acre pollinator meadow. The event features games, crafts, art sales, plant giveaways, live music, Kona Ice and food purchases from The Vegan Table.
Bucks County Park Removed Memorial for Their Late Son. The Family is Still Determined to Keep His Memory Alive
A local family was left confused and heartbroken after a Bucks County park removed the memorial for their late son. However, they are determined to keep his memory alive. Olivia Benner and Brian Sheehan wrote about the family’s experience for NBC 10 Philadelphia. Jennifer and Kevin Murphy experienced a...
gloucestercountynj.gov
Gloucester County Emergency Alert Program
Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables us to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.
wlvr.org
“If we get sued, we get sued’: Allentown City Council at odds over move to codify abortion rights, access
As the country continues to grapple with the issue of abortion, legislative bodies across the Lehigh Valley are launching efforts to safeguard the procedure and advance reproductive health care. The moves stem from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, holding that there is no federal constitutional right...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
Proud mother rents billboard in South Jersey after daughter becomes doctor
Kristine Smalls' face and her accomplishments are visible to everyone traveling along Route 130. It's all thanks to her very proud mother.
Phillymag.com
The City Has Failed University City Townhome Residents. They Should Pay For It — Literally
The traumatizing clearing of the University City Townhome encampment in West Philly symbolizes the ongoing racial injustice of gentrification. One solution: The city should buy the property. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Monday morning’s abrupt...
Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5
Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
