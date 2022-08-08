ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

trentondaily.com

Thomas Edison State Helps Trenton Students Get Ready for School

A Back-to-School Readiness Fair held on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. supplied students with backpacks, school supplies, and food donations. Thomas Edison State University hosted the fair to help prepare the community for the new school year. “We want to make sure that everybody knows that Thomas...
TRENTON, NJ
Bristol Times

Funding awarded to local Community Learning Centers

The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced awards totaling more than $19 million for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Cohort 11 grant. These awards will go to nine school districts, three intermediate units, eight charter schools, two institutions of higher education and 22 community-based organizations. The following are receiving funding...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District To Hold Hiring Event Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District is looking to hire people to fill key support roles. The District will hold a hiring event Wednesday to look for candidates for transportation, janitorial, and various food positions. Eyewitness News caught up with the new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who is very familiar with these key jobs. “Not only was I a bus driver, I was also a custodian,” Watlington said. “And so, I know first-hand how important bus drivers, custodians, office assistants and other people are to the school district and we want to bring them aboard, make them feel a part of team School District of Philadelphia and we can’t wait for them to express interest. We can’t wait to see them at the hiring fair.” The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

It’s backpack time! Where to find free bookbags or donate school supplies for Philly kids

As back to school season approaches — alarmingly fast, as per usual — Philly kids in need of new backpacks or school supplies are in luck. There are a number of opportunities to get bookbags packed with school supplies for free, hosted by organizations across the city and the School District of Philadelphia itself. And for people looking to contribute, there are also plenty of chances to do that.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Community News

An Update from HomeFront

Editor’s note: Connie Mercer, the founder and long-time CEO of Lawrence-based nonprofit HomeFront, announced her retirement earlier this year. (For more on Mercer, see "Connie Mercer Moves to Expand Legacy Beyond HomeFront" from April 6's issue of U.S. 1.) We are thrilled to announce that HomeFront’s Board of Trustees...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
lvpnews.com

St. Luke’s progam provides hands-on work experiences

Becca Taney has an unusual way of spending her after-school hours. She doesn’t hang out with friends; nor does she attend school events at Freedom HS like other kids her age. Instead, the 17-year-old high-school senior heads over to St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus to work in its ER. She...
JOBS
Bensalem Times

Pollinator Palooza set for Saturday

Heritage Conservancy is hosting Pollinator Palooza on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of its Jackson Pond Nature Preserve, located in Forest Grove. Pollinator Palooza is a family-friendly festival celebrating pollinators and the beautiful transformation of Jackson Pond Nature Preserve into a 4-acre pollinator meadow. The event features games, crafts, art sales, plant giveaways, live music, Kona Ice and food purchases from The Vegan Table.
FOREST GROVE, PA
gloucestercountynj.gov

Gloucester County Emergency Alert Program

Get alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up for our Emergency Alert Program. This system enables us to provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
EASTON, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Sought in Theft of ATM from Liberty Gas Station in Montgomery County

TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Skippack Station are investigating a theft incident that occurred on August 4, 2022. At approximately 3:00 am, the pictured suspect reported forced entry into the Liberty Gas Station located on West Main Street in Trappe Borough, Montgomery County. While in the store, the suspect stole an ATM machine and opened a skills game in search of money. The ATM contained $4,250 at the time of the theft.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5

Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
