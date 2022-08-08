President Biden offers words of encouragement as he visits flood damaged Eastern KY

President Joe Biden and the First Lady visited eastern Kentucky Monday. They came to visit with flood survivors and to see the damage from deadly flooding that hit the region less than two weeks ago.After speaking with families, the President took part in a brief program with Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. The President had this response to one of those he talked to who said “Kentuckians don’t want to ask for too much.”“So, I don’t want any Kentuckian telling me, “You don’t have to do this for me.” Oh yeah we do, you’re an American citizen, we never give up, we never stop, we never bow, we never bend, we just go forward and that’s what we’re going to do here.”The President said this is an opportune time to not only rebuild, but also improve the region.“They have got to put a new water line in, in a community there is no reason they can’t at the same time be digging a line that puts in a whole new modern line for internet connections.”The President touted his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as a means to help rebuild. Over the weekend he announced that direct federal assistance will cover 100% of the total cost for a 30-day period of the Commonwealth’s choosing within the first 120 days of the declaration.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.