Krispy Kreme celebrates pumpkin spice season early with new lineup of doughnuts and drinks

By Joy Saha
 3 days ago
Krispy Kreme is ringing in fall early with an assortment of pumpkin spiced doughnuts and beverages.

On August 8, the brand officially debuted their new lineup of autumnal goodies, which includes the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut — a dessert rendition of the popular seasonal beverage — and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. A selection of fan favorites, like the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, also made their highly-anticipated comebacks.

This year, Krispy Kreme kickstarted pumpkin spice season a month early, compared to 2021, in hopes of giving fans more time to celebrate and enjoy fall's most signature flavor.

"Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough! So, we're pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, per a recent press release.

Krispy Kreme's complete pumpkin spice menu items are available beginning August 8 across stores nationwide. Here's a quick list of all the treats:

  • NEW Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut: A brand new doughnut that's dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend and topped with a generous swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream.
  • Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut: A classic Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut with an added kick of pumpkin spice flavors.
  • Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filling and adorned with cheesecake icing.
  • Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut coated in a simple glaze.
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte: A signature latte flavored with pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning. Also available hot, iced or frozen.
  • NEW Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee: An iced coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

