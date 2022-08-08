ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment

Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sports
Axios

Michigan, Michigan State make coaches preseason top 25

Michigan and Michigan State look like they'll be competing for a Big Ten championship this year. Driving the news: The Wolverines (No. 6) and Spartans (No. 14) ) both made the preseason USA Today coaches poll. Conference call: The SEC leads the way with six ranked teams, followed by the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan

Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Smoltz Sr. Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should visit if you want to see what a truly delicious burger tastes like. Once you visit these places, you will not want to go anywhere else for burgers, that's for sure. Here's what made it on the list. If you haven't visited them yet, make sure you do.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Motor City-based company flies into Lansing

For the vegans, an alternative plant-based option is DWC’s own chicken Pretendies, which are crafted to look and taste just like the original tenders. Prices range from $10 to $20 per meal.”. Detroit Wing Co., based in Eastpointe, has spread its wings to the Lansing area. The restaurant has...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man dies after contact with downed live wire

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Tuesday morning after having contact with a downed live wire, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to the 2000 block of Chicago Road in Hilldale County's Scipio Township around 8 a.m. They found a 28-year-old Jonesville man dead from the power line. Police said he lived nearby.
JONESVILLE, MI
WLNS

Jackson couple opens Café to give back to community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of two people accomplishing their dreams together. “I’m at an age where it’s either do it now or forget about it,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest Café, Dave Crowe-Garey. And the lessons learned along the way. “Just keep going. Just keep moving forward,” said Co-owner of Crowes’ Nest […]
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new themed area, complete with a new roller coaster, is expected to open at Cedar Point in 2023. According to the amusement park, the new area - The Boardwalk - will be a modern interpretation of Cedar Point’s past. It will include a new ride, dining and entertainment for visitors along the Lake Erie shoreline.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI

