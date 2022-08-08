Just a few short days ago - Sunday to be exact - Daryl Worley was an NFL free agent. The former All-Conference player out of West Virginia had not found a new home after bouncing around on practice teams and with different franchises a year ago. On Monday, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. On Thursday night, he was making a big impact for the AFC North contender, shining on the national stage. Worley not only tied for the team lead with four tackles (all solo), but he intercepted a pass as the Tennessee Titans were threatening to score in the third quarter. Check it out above.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO