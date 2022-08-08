Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Should we be concerned with the offensive line for the Bears?
LAKE FOREST, Ill., - One of the chief concerns heading into the 2022 offseason for the Chicago Bears was how newly hired general manager Ryan Poles would approach retooling a beleaguered offensive line that was marred by injuries and poor performances week after week in 2021. Many fans were hopeful that Poles' past experience as an offensive lineman at Boston College from 2003-2007 and as a training camp prospect for the Bears in 2008 would mean that he would understand the importance of establishing a formidable offensive line to protect second year signal caller Justin Fields.
Bears and Chiefs Live In-Game Blog
Blogging live in-game by Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest from Soldier Field where the Chicago Bears open preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs.
New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Making Sense of Daniel Jones's Situation
Answering your New York Giants-related questions.
Latest on Malik Hornsby's dual role at Arkansas
The second half of spring drills a few months ago, backup quarterback Malik Hornsby's role as a wide receiver was a hot topic, but due to so many wide receivers elevating their play over the past six practices it appears as though the plan has shifted to more of a package for him versus an extended role as a wide receiver.
Four Cleveland Browns Return Options in the Aftermath of Jakeem Grant's Injury
The Browns suffered their first significant injury of the 2022 season yesterday, losing wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a torn Achilles. This injury represents a significant blow to the Browns special teams' plans for this year, as Grant was certainly expected to be their primary kick and punt returner. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer has been outspoken this offseason about his high expectations for the Browns special teams this season and has further talked about Grant as the linchpin of those plans.
Worley signs NFL deal, immediately makes an impact
Just a few short days ago - Sunday to be exact - Daryl Worley was an NFL free agent. The former All-Conference player out of West Virginia had not found a new home after bouncing around on practice teams and with different franchises a year ago. On Monday, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. On Thursday night, he was making a big impact for the AFC North contender, shining on the national stage. Worley not only tied for the team lead with four tackles (all solo), but he intercepted a pass as the Tennessee Titans were threatening to score in the third quarter. Check it out above.
Ivins: CJ Carr a 'massive, monster get for the Irish'
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion was surrounding the elite quarterbacks from the class of 2024. Naturally,...
'They understand where we're going,' Joseph says of Husker receivers
When Mickey Joseph met with the media this week, he jokingly thanked everyone for getting his message out about needing consistency in the search for a reliable rotation of at least six. "I appreciate you guys, because you all got it out there," he said. Of course Nebraska's wide receivers...
