ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan State 2024 WR commit Nick Marsh's player rating increased in 247Sports rankings update

Michigan State got off to its earliest start in a recruiting cycle in the Mel Tucker era last month when four-star in-state receiver Nick Marsh became the Spartans’ first class of 2024 commitment. Seventeen months ahead of his first opportunity to sign a national letter of intent, Marsh closed down his recruitment to commit to Tucker, receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

Ohio State, Michigan lead the group of six Big Ten teams who can compete for the CFP | Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young shares which Big Ten players he believes will have a breakout season, including two from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Then, RJ explains why he thinks there are six teams in the Big Ten who can realistically compete for the CFP, but believes only one will actually make the playoff. Finally, RJ gives a prediction for who will win the Big Ten Championship game.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Lansing, OH
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'

Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Michigan#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Michigan Teams Ranked#Spartans#Espn
FanSided

Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?

The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
thecentersquare.com

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead. Officers went around 8:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Parkville Court on reports of a shooting. When they got to the area near the Northland neighborhood, they found Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, lying […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy