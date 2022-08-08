Read full article on original website
Three recruits on top of the Ohio State football program’s board
The Ohio State football program has tried to right the recruiting ship in recent days. After a rough start to the month of August, they were able to land a couple of commitments after losing a couple of guys. Now, they have plenty of time to try and fill the class.
247Sports
Michigan State 2024 WR commit Nick Marsh's player rating increased in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State got off to its earliest start in a recruiting cycle in the Mel Tucker era last month when four-star in-state receiver Nick Marsh became the Spartans’ first class of 2024 commitment. Seventeen months ahead of his first opportunity to sign a national letter of intent, Marsh closed down his recruitment to commit to Tucker, receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the Spartans.
FOX Sports
Ohio State, Michigan lead the group of six Big Ten teams who can compete for the CFP | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young shares which Big Ten players he believes will have a breakout season, including two from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Then, RJ explains why he thinks there are six teams in the Big Ten who can realistically compete for the CFP, but believes only one will actually make the playoff. Finally, RJ gives a prediction for who will win the Big Ten Championship game.
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class: We’re “gonna win this title”
Michigan State basketball’s 2023 class has one shared goal in mind: winning a national title. Coen Carr and the rest of the class aren’t lacking confidence. Tom Izzo has done nothing but win over the past few weeks. Michigan State basketball’s 2023 recruiting class has gone from one pledge to four over the path month.
Coen Carr, top-50 basketball prospect, commits to Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball program had a top-five recruiting class entering the week. And it just took another big leap forward. On Tuesday, consensus four-star small forward Coen Carr, a top-50 prospect, announced his commitment to the Spartans over Indiana, Tennessee and others: ...
247Sports
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell responds to Ryan Day's challenge for a top-10 defense: 'We should be aiming for No. 1'
Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell has his sights set on making Ohio State’s defense the best in the country. At last month’s Big Ten Media Days, Ryan Day said he expects a top-10 defense in 2022. At the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Days’ “top-10” quote is a popular topic as members of the OSU defense meet with the media. New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ expects a top-5 unit.
Coen Carr: This is Why I Chose Michigan State
Carr is the latest addition to an already stellar 2023 haul for Tom Izzo.
Notre Dame football: What happens if the Irish upset Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team takes on Ohio State in Week 1 of the college football season, but what happens if the Irish upset the Buckeyes?. We are inching ever so close to the start of the 2022 college football season, a year that will see the Notre Dame football team start out against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Usually, teams of the caliber of these two programs will start out against a cupcake team to get the kinks out, but that is not the case in 2022.
Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
thecentersquare.com
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
(The Center Square) – A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice....
One dead after south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus. The shooting was reported via ShotSpotter at approximately 2:43 p.m. on the 1400 block of Parsons Avenue. Police said approximately six gunshots were reported. According to Columbus police, the victim, Antom M. Stargell, was […]
The Ultimate Fried Chicken & Fried Food Go To’s In Lansing
Fried food is a love for many people. I used to eat a lot of fried food, however as I get older I realize that my time on Earth is limited so I have dropped a ton of weight and I am making better food choices when I eat. That...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus shooting; police seek person of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old...
Columbus police looking for suspect who shot man near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge. One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image […]
Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead. Officers went around 8:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Parkville Court on reports of a shooting. When they got to the area near the Northland neighborhood, they found Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, lying […]
