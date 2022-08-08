ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Tiers health centers receive $65K to advance health equity

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

(WETM) – Multiple health centers across the Twin Tiers are receiving over $60,000 “to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting”, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The total amount of awards across the country is $88,602,514 at 1,354 health centers. The HHS said the funding is aimed at giving health centers better data on their patients’ statuses and community health in order to more precisely target the specific needs of their communities.

Animal Care Sanctuary matching donations in August

In the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes Migrant Health Care in Penn Yan, Southern Tier Community Health Center Network in Olean, and Tri-County Family Medicine Program in Dansville will each receive $65,000.

In Pennsylvania, North Penn Comprehensive Health Services in Mansfield and Susquehanna Community Health and Dental Clinic, Inc. in Williamsport will also receive $65,000 each.

National average price of gas expected to fall below $4: GasBuddy

“Health centers are that trusted resource in the highest risk and hardest hit communities in the country,” said Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Carole Johnson. “As we recognize the heroic work of the frontline health care workers who make health centers what they are, today we also are investing in the tools they need to help them continue to best serve their communities.”

For more information on the funding and a full list of health centers in each state, click here.

Community Policy