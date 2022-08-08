ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Broadridge, Illumina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Broadridge Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $171.87 on Thursday.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Benzinga

Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings

Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Consolidated Water Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16. Revenue was up $4.37 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Akoya Biosciences Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Recap: Mister Car Wash Q2 Earnings

Mister Car Wash MCW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mister Car Wash missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $28.08 million from...
ECONOMY
TheWrap

Endeavor Posts Strong Q2 Bolstered by Sports and Live Events

Endeavor Group reported on Thursday that second-quarter revenue surged 18% from last year, as the entertainment powerhouse delivered growth from its key sports, content production and talent representation businesses. The conglomerate run by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel increased revenue to $1.31 billion during the quarter, eclipsing the year-ago period’s $1.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

OptiNose: Q2 Earnings Insights

OptiNose OPTN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OptiNose beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Affimed Q2 Earnings

Affimed AFMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Affimed beat estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $3.91 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Enovix

Enovix ENVX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Enovix. The company has an average price target of $22.5 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $20.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Beyond Air: Q1 Earnings Insights

Beyond Air XAIR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Air beat estimated earnings by 21.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.47. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ellington Residential Q2 Earnings

Ellington Residential EARN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ellington Residential beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.26. Revenue was down $2.10 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Digital Media Solns DMS shares rose 109.3% to $2.47 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 13.6 million, which is 25920.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Paymentus Holdings Q2 Earnings

Paymentus Holdings PAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Paymentus Holdings posted an EPS of $0.0. Revenue was up $26.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy