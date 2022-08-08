How do we build a ‘farm team for the future’? PA agriculture professionals weigh in

One of the most critical pieces of the farm economy is the next generation of farmers, ranchers and landowners, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson , R-Howard, said during his fourth annual Agriculture Summit on Monday. He and other panelists focused on the challenges facing young farmers.

The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau vice president, Chris Hoffman, is a first generation farmer. Mentors and connections within the industry are a big part of getting more young people involved. The Penn State college of agriculture is in the process of creating an apprenticeship in at least one aspect of farming, which will get more people engaged, he said.

“I think one of the biggest things is as we look at industries — and it’s for all industries and all types — it’s about getting the knowledge of that industry as a young person and being able to understand the technologies that are out there and then … it’s about learning, it’s about being able to be prepared for that job ahead of you because the more knowledge you have, the more successful you’ll be,” Hoffman said. “I think the knowledge and being able to partner with people that have that knowledge is really a great way of getting our young people engaged and involved.”

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding speaks during the 4th Annual Agriculture Summit hosted by Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at CPI. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

But there are hundreds of school districts in Pennsylvania that don’t have agriculture education programs, Richard Roush, Penn State’s agricultural sciences dean, said. It doesn’t always have to be a formal class, as examples of agriculture can be tied into other curriculum. But the need for agriculture teachers and education is high.

Former instructor at Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science & Technology and current administrator at Admiral Peary AVTS, Joe Luther, said it’s their job to encourage and nurture students to pursue careers in the agriculture realm, including education and business. He said getting kids excited about agriculture when they’re young is key.

“That’s such a valuable part is getting them engaged and getting them excited about it at a very young age and letting them you know, explore, make the mistakes, do what they need to do and bring it all back together,” Luther said. He hopes that will encourage kids to be involved in the agriculture community, like FFA or other aspects, and will ultimately go into the education field and become agriculture teachers.

Having a mentor in the field is what got Cale Rice, a CPI student of horticulture and landscaping design, into agriculture. He became interested in it when he was around 10 years old through his grandpa, who taught him about plants and gardens.

“Then I went to high school and I started in the FFA programs there. And I started to realize that there’s more than just growing plants in agriculture, agriculture encompasses a lot of different fields, sciences, technologies. And as part of the younger generation, I think it’s important also that we teach that there’s more than just working on the farm … and hard labor. There’s an area for everyone to fit into,” Rice said.

Bald Eagle Area and CPI student Cale Rice speaks during the 4th Annual Agriculture Summit hosted by Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at CPI. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Farming is a viable career for young Pennsylvanians, Russell Redding, Pennsylvania’s secretary of agriculture , said. But it might not be on the scale that they originally envisioned and it’s not an easy road.

“Get a plan. Hope is good, but hope’s not a plan,” Redding said. Part of that could be getting a Farm Vitality Planning Grant , part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill , which funds professional services for those planning for the future of a farm , according to its website. He also encouraged finding a good mentor to learn from.

Thompson said it’s common for young people to leave rural areas and live in more urban areas. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of those people returned home and reconnected with their rural roots.

How can people encourage the younger generations to stay, return or try out living and farming in rural areas?

“I believe with better storytelling, along with increased connectivity and protecting agriculture education, we can build a farm team for the future,” Thompson said.

Bridging the digital divide and ensuring there’s access to reliable connectivity for work, health care, classes and regional markets “from the dining room table or the barn” is important, Thompson said. With that, keeping schools and agriculture research facilities up-to-date with innovations and investments, and sharing agriculture stories, Thompson said they can retain young farmers in rural areas.

Redding said there’s many compelling stories and voices, but the stories need to be told in a way that is inclusive and covers the entire scope of agriculture in Pennsylvania.

Thompson, Redding, Roush and others will participate in various sessions on state and federal agriculture issues and policy this week during Ag Progress Days. For a full schedule or to watch webinars of the sessions, visit agsci.psu.edu/apd .