ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Top 2023 UNC target says Duke offer was ‘surreal’ moment

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gto6h_0h9WmbaL00

The UNC basketball program received good news on Monday when its top target in the class of 2023 included the Tar Heels in his top five.

Four-star forward TJ Power announced a list of UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. He has visited all five programs, however, UNC and Duke are the two newest programs to get involved.

Power took one-day official visits to both North Carolina and Duke at the end of July — both junior year official visits.

Moving forward, Power isn’t sure if he will take any of his five potential senior year visits, according to Rivals’ analyst Travis Graf .

“I don’t (have any visits coming up). I’ve visited all five of those schools, so I might go back out, but I really haven’t planned it out yet. Right now, I don’t really see myself getting back out anywhere, but obviously that can change.”

The 6-foot-8 forward from Worcester (MA) Academy is aiming to make a decision in September and if he doesn’t take any visits, it could come down to a battle between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils. It has been noted numerous times that both programs could be the teams to beat.

If that’s the case, the Blue Devils could have an edge, according to another report from On3.com’s Joe Tipton .

“Power says it was a “surreal” moment when Duke offered,” Tipton said. “He grew up watching the Blue Devils and followed the player’s journeys at Duke. Power also sees the fit in Durham, saying he “could be a core guy at Duke” and compete for “national championships right away”.”

Power is ranked No. 21 nationally in the On3 rankings for the 2023 class, the highest of any rankings platform.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Four-star Class of 2023 forward TJ Power talks UNC Basketball

In an exclusive interview with The Circuit, four-star Class of 2023 prospect TJ Power discussed his thoughts on the UNC basketball program. A few days ago, the UNC basketball program found themselves among the finalists in four-star forward TJ Power’s recruitment. As the Shrewsbury, Massachusetts native’s recruitment begins to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Centre Daily

Duke Commit Caleb Foster Motivated by Snub, Closer with Scheyer

If the old sports cliché about putting a higher premium on the way a player finishes than how he starts is true, then Caleb Foster’s assertion can’t be chalked up as typical athlete bravado. “I feel like I’m the best point guard in the country,” Foster says....
DURHAM, NC
qcitymetro.com

A sibling rivalry that goes beyond the home

Growing up in Raleigh, Gwyn and Derrick Daniels had always gone to the same schools. But in 2015, things changed. That’s when Derrick, 25, decided to attend college at NC A&T. Two years later, his sister chose NC Central. “I was disappointed,” Derrick said of Gwyn’s decision. “She could...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Durham, NC
College Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Durham, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
Durham, NC
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season

Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
WFMY NEWS2

Wyndham Championship brings big financial wins in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic began, The Wyndham Championship was allowed to host fans at 100-percent capacity for the first time since 2019. This year's tournament boasted a star-studded field of golfers, a first-time PGA Tour Champion, and of course a few weather...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Unc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wunc.org

"I could see this blowing up into a huge event": Raleigh hosts first Raleigh Wrld Fest

Raleigh hosted its first RaleighWrld Festival on Aug. 6 where artists, influencers, and vendors were on hand to showcase their talents. Held in Dorothea Dix Park, the festival was home to a variety of vendors such as Pink Cherry-Pole Dancing studio and the trendy Rita’s Ice Stand. With hosts like Party Boy (@itspartyboy) and Jaleesa Small (@purple_bottom) to keep the crowd engaged and the show on track, fans bore the heat and enjoyed the festival.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy