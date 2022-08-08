ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Westfield receives seven Grand Park bids

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The Reporter) — The City of Westfield has received seven bids for the purchase of Grand Park. All seven were received ahead of Monday’s deadline. According to our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV, a total of 16 entities met an April deadline to submit an intent to bid on Grand Park. Only seven followed through.
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield youth advocate dies on family vacation in Paris

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance program died Tuesday while on a family vacation in Paris, the city government has announced. Christine Brown was “a passionate advocate for children and teenagers facing challenging life circumstances,” said a news release from the city...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Hagerstown team advances to Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Little League team from Hagerstown advanced Thursday night to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hagerstown won 4-3 in extra innings over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky. Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since 2012.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WISH-TV

Massive runway construction underway at IND airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Homeland Security seeks help to find woman, minivan after Kokomo fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators were seeking help Wednesday to identify a woman and find a minivan in connection with a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says. Kokomo fire crews were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

First rebate checks from the state will go in the mail next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Lilly donated thousands to lawmakers who voted for near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Eli Lilly and Co. condemns Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, I-Team 8 has discovered the pharmaceutical giant’s political action committee has donated tens of thousands of dollars to lawmakers and other state leaders who supported the law. The law, which outlaws abortions except...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

1 not awake or breathing after shooting at 79th, Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was not awake or breathing after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection. It’s a commercial area with a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Jury convicts man of murder at Broad Ripple bar in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in connection to an October 2019 homicide at a Broad Ripple bar, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Alfred James Hayes Jr., 36, was shot just after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, at Conner’s Pub, 6331...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN

