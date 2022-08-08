Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Westfield receives seven Grand Park bids
WESTFIELD, Ind. (The Reporter) — The City of Westfield has received seven bids for the purchase of Grand Park. All seven were received ahead of Monday’s deadline. According to our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV, a total of 16 entities met an April deadline to submit an intent to bid on Grand Park. Only seven followed through.
WISH-TV
Indy Community Yoga volunteer work helping Afghan refugees integrate, navigate life in America
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Community Yoga organization is helping afghan families integrate and navigate life in the United States. What started out as a three month commitment in Indy, has turned families into friends. The Indy Community Yoga team is intentional about making yoga accessible. All of the...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana Department of Education releases new IREAD-3 results
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Education released the latest results from its latest IREAD-3 test. Data shows that nearly one in five Hoosier students are not yet reading at a level needed by the time they finish the third grade. Of the more than 65,000 third grade...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
WISH-TV
$13,000 life-saving app is free of cost for Hancock County school districts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rave panic button, an app that can alert the authorities, fire department, or medics within 15-30 seconds of pressing a button is now coming at no charge for Hancock County school districts. The Hancock County Commissioners agreed to pay for it on behalf of the schools.
WISH-TV
Westfield youth advocate dies on family vacation in Paris
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance program died Tuesday while on a family vacation in Paris, the city government has announced. Christine Brown was “a passionate advocate for children and teenagers facing challenging life circumstances,” said a news release from the city...
WISH-TV
Birth control without prescription expected to get second look in January after narrow defeat in House
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) – A day before voting to ban nearly all abortions in Indiana, the House came within an eyelash of a major change in the law on birth control and may try again next year. Democrats fell a single vote short of allowing pharmacists to dispense birth...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
WISH-TV
Hagerstown team advances to Little League World Series
WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Little League team from Hagerstown advanced Thursday night to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hagerstown won 4-3 in extra innings over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky. Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since 2012.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: 5th Ave. Grill and Bar
Today’s Tasty Takeout is 5th Ave. Grill and Bar. Address: 423 Main Street Beech Grove, IN 46107. For more information, click here.
WISH-TV
Massive runway construction underway at IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major runway construction project is now underway at the Indianapolis International Airport. Airport officials say these changes are critical for travelers and the world’s second largest FedEx operation. “Air transportation is absolutely fundamental to our local, regional, and national economies,” the regional administrator of...
WISH-TV
Homeland Security seeks help to find woman, minivan after Kokomo fire
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators were seeking help Wednesday to identify a woman and find a minivan in connection with a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says. Kokomo fire crews were sent about 3 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of...
WISH-TV
First rebate checks from the state will go in the mail next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — You should have your rebate check from the state by the end of next month — and might get it by the end of next week. Some Hoosiers still haven’t gotten their automatic $125 tax rebate from earlier this year, in part because of a paper shortage.
WISH-TV
Decatur County farmer charged with animal cruelty; 300 sheep relocated
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — James Hamilton lived on a farm until a few days ago when the Decatur County Health Department declared the home uninhabitable. Hamilton raised hair sheep — they produce hair instead of wool — on the farm about a 15-minute drive northeast of Greensburg.
WISH-TV
Lilly donated thousands to lawmakers who voted for near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Eli Lilly and Co. condemns Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, I-Team 8 has discovered the pharmaceutical giant’s political action committee has donated tens of thousands of dollars to lawmakers and other state leaders who supported the law. The law, which outlaws abortions except...
WISH-TV
23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police. Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.
WISH-TV
Richmond rallies for officer ‘fighting for her life’ after shot during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Family, friends and strangers on Thursday were rallying around Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. The city of 35,800 people in east central Indiana is coming together to support the 28-year-old and her family as she continues to fight for her life after she was shot during a traffic stop on Wednesday night in Richmond.
WISH-TV
1 not awake or breathing after shooting at 79th, Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was not awake or breathing after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West 79th Street and North Michigan Road, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection. It’s a commercial area with a...
WISH-TV
Jury convicts man of murder at Broad Ripple bar in 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A jury has convicted an Indianapolis man of murder in connection to an October 2019 homicide at a Broad Ripple bar, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says. Alfred James Hayes Jr., 36, was shot just after 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, at Conner’s Pub, 6331...
WISH-TV
Male found dead on shore of Tippecanoe River northeast of Lafayette
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A male was found dead Wednesday afternoon on the Tippecanoe River about 4 miles southwest of Delphi, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says. A boater called 911 about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after finding the body on the Tippecanoe River’s north bank off East County Road 975 North just west of Grant Road. It’s about a 20-minute drive northeast of Lafayette.
