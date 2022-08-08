ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson City, IL

GCMS look to get back to playoffs under new coach

By Andy Olson
 3 days ago

GIBSON CITY (WCIA) — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football will look to get back to the postseason in 2022, but they will have to do it without their hall of fame head coach. Longtime assistant Chad Augspurger is set to take over for 21-year stalwart Mike Allen.

A new spread offense is being implemented in his first season in charge. Augspurger has had opportunities to coach elsewhere, but stayed at GCMS for the opportunity to take over the Falcons program.

“This is huge, this has been a dream of mine for a very long time,” Augspurger said. “It’s one of those things where I’ve kind of looked into other opportunities but felt like this is the place that I want to be.”

“I mean he’s definitely excited about it, he’s been working his butt off to get us ready,” senior lineman Mason Kutemeier said. “It’s a lot different but it’s almost the same too though.”

“It’s exciting, it feels like football again without a pandemic, without a flood,” senior receiver Kellan Fanson said. “It’s nice to get back and have football with no other distractions.”

GCMS kicks off the season at Fieldcrest Aug. 26.

