Read full article on original website
Related
Man found dead from 3 gunshots in Grafton home, another charged
GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting another man three times at a residence in Taylor County. Troopers with the Taylor County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Wednesday responded to a shooting call at Thomas Farm Road in Taylor County, according to the criminal complaint. While on […]
WDTV
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
WDTV
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
Jane Lew home sustains heavy damage in fire
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Jane Lew home sustained heavy damage to its garage in a fire Wednesday night. The call came in at around 10:30 p.m. The home is on Whisper Lane, just off of Route 19. The damage is mostly centered around the home’s garage, which was destroyed. A burned-out car was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
WDTV
Plane crashes in Marion County
METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - An aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft. A 5...
wtae.com
Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam
Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
Man admits to selling heroin and fentanyl near Clarksburg school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man pleaded guilty Monday to selling heroin and fentanyl near Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg’s North View neighborhood. James Curtis Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location”, a federal charge. He was charged in connection to events […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
SEE IT: 99-bedroom orphanage for sale in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
Family from West Virginia advocates for teen’s epilepsy cure
After years of trial and error, 17-year-old Reagan has found some relief from her seizures with CBD products, and her family is hopeful that medical cannabis could be another successful treatment option once she turns 18.
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
Weston woman awarded for preserving Old Hill Cemetery
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Weston woman’s efforts to restore the Old Hill Cemetery have earned her the Historic Landscape Restoration Award, presented through the Preserve WV AmeriCorps program. The city’s Vice-Mayor Sherry Rogers said in a press release Tuesday that Anna Cardelli took an interest in the cemetery when she moved to Weston, and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First responder agencies awarded funds by West Virginia American Water
West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.
WDTV
Mannington District Fair kicks off
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county. The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday. The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
Preston County Commission awards $700k for water & sewage
The Preston County Commission awarded $700,000 for water & sewage infrastructure improvements around the county on Tuesday.
Upshur County official honored for response to I-79 shooting
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On June 16, Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on I-79. On Tuesday, the man who rushed Coffman to the hospital was recognized at the Lewis County Courthouse. Upshur County Deputy Director for Homeland Security Derek Long played a pivotal part […]
WDTV
E. Main St. in Bridgeport reopens after multi-vehicle accident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on E. Main St. in Bridgeport shut down the roadway for about an hour. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of E. Main St., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Bridgeport Fire Chief told...
WDTV
Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT and DMV will be hosting a dual hiring event in Monongalia County later this month. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monongalia County WVDOH Headquarters in Morgantown. Officials said applicants can be interviewed on...
wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
Comments / 2