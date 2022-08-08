ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Comments / 2

Related
WBOY 12 News

Man found dead from 3 gunshots in Grafton home, another charged

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting another man three times at a residence in Taylor County. Troopers with the Taylor County detachment of the West Virginia State Police Wednesday responded to a shooting call at Thomas Farm Road in Taylor County, according to the criminal complaint. While on […]
WDTV

Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Jane Lew home sustains heavy damage in fire

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Jane Lew home sustained heavy damage to its garage in a fire Wednesday night. The call came in at around 10:30 p.m. The home is on Whisper Lane, just off of Route 19. The damage is mostly centered around the home’s garage, which was destroyed. A burned-out car was […]
JANE LEW, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
Maryland State
Preston County, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
WDTV

Plane crashes in Marion County

METZ, W.Va (WDTV) - An aircraft has crashed on Stiles Fork Rd. in the outskirts of Marion County. Marion County Emergency officials tell 5 News initial reports of the crash came in at 7:15 p.m. There is no word of injuries yet, or the size of the aircraft. A 5...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Pickup pulled from water near Bridgeport Dam

Rescue crews were called to the Bridgeport Dam in Mount Pleasant Thursday on a report a vehicle had gone into a lake. Westmoreland County Park police say two men were magnet fishing and discovered a submerged vehicle in the water. A dive team arrived on scene. No one was inside...
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
WBOY 12 News

Man admits to selling heroin and fentanyl near Clarksburg school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man pleaded guilty Monday to selling heroin and fentanyl near Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg’s North View neighborhood. James Curtis Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location”, a federal charge. He was charged in connection to events […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#County Road#County Magistrate
WBOY 12 News

SEE IT: 99-bedroom orphanage for sale in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
ELKINS, WV
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD
WBOY 12 News

Weston woman awarded for preserving Old Hill Cemetery

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Weston woman’s efforts to restore the Old Hill Cemetery have earned her the Historic Landscape Restoration Award, presented through the Preserve WV AmeriCorps program. The city’s Vice-Mayor Sherry Rogers said in a press release Tuesday that Anna Cardelli took an interest in the cemetery when she moved to Weston, and […]
WESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WDTV

Mannington District Fair kicks off

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the largest fairs in the state is here in Marion county. The 89th Annual Mannington District Fair kicks off this week and they have all kinds of fun lined up from now through Saturday. The fair is open from 2 to 11 pm every...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Lewis County next week

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Tuesday announced that its troopers have planned a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County next week. The checkpoint will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Route 7, known as Hackers Creek Road, near the intersection of US Route 19, in […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

E. Main St. in Bridgeport reopens after multi-vehicle accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on E. Main St. in Bridgeport shut down the roadway for about an hour. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of E. Main St., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Bridgeport Fire Chief told...
WDTV

Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT and DMV will be hosting a dual hiring event in Monongalia County later this month. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monongalia County WVDOH Headquarters in Morgantown. Officials said applicants can be interviewed on...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy