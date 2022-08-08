Read full article on original website
Where You Hurt By This Man? Pennsylvania State Police Want To Hear From You
A Pennsylvania man who sexually assaulted young girl may have more victims, Pennsylvania state police say. Brandon James Morrison, 29, of Loysville, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting young girls, on Tuesday, August 9, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Megan Frazer. Through the investigation, state police learned Morrison...
Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights. Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges. Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
Dealer faces 30 years for trafficking through Indiana County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge […]
Police in Westmoreland County searching for man involved in failed bank robbery
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon Township Police need your help trying to track down a bank robbery suspect who tried to rob the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue 45 minutes before it closed for the day Wednesday. He told the teller he was armed and demanded money,...
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Role in Cocaine Distribution Ring
PITTSBURGH, PA — A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Thursday, August 4,...
Sigel man accused of indecent assault of young girl
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police. Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13. According to police, they were called […]
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking
JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announce. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United...
Heroin Trafficker Sentenced to Nearly Six Years in Federal Prison
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 70 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
Pennsylvania woman used pages from book of spells to set car on fire, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly practices witchcraft used a book of spells to set a vehicle on fire, authorities said. According to police, Kristy Lynn Malzi, 47, of Hollsopple, used pages from the “Wicca Book of Spells” to set the car on fire, WJAC-TV reported.
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
Washington County deputy sheriff dies after experiencing ‘sudden cardiac event’ on duty
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Washington County deputy sheriff has died after experiencing what the Washington County Coroner’s office called a “sudden cardiac event” while on duty Wednesday. The deputy has been identified as Chad Beattie, 45, of Claysville. Beattie experienced the cardiac event on Wednesday...
WJAC TV
PSP: Trio facing charges for attempting to rob, assaulting W.V. man at Bedford Co. party
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say three men are facing charges after they allegedly attempted to rob a West Virginia man outside a party over the weekend. Troopers say 18-year-old Tyler Bumgardner, of Everett, 18-year-old Jadin Zinn, of Clearville, Pa and 19-year-old Xavier Barger,...
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
Amateur Witch Arrested After Setting A Car On Fire With Spell Book
A woman from Pennsylvania was accused of using pages from a witch's spell book to set a vehicle on fire. 47-year-old Kristy Malzi of Hollsopple is facing charges for reckless burning, terroristic threats, and simple assault. On July 30th Police received a report of vehicle arson and arrived at BK’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
abc23.com
Somerset County Man Sentenced
Federal authorities announced Monday that a convicted Somerset County drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Authorities say Terrell Ickes, 32, was sentenced in federal court to serve 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Ickes was previously convicted of possession with...
