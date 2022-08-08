ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncansville, PA

WTAJ

Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights.  Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges.  Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Two PA Facilities and 5 People Indicted for Healthcare Fraud

PITTSBURGH, PA — Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related health care fraud charges, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Dealer faces 30 years for trafficking through Indiana County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia drug dealer pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing drugs through Indiana County and surrounding areas, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 27, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to count one and two of the indictment before Senior United States District Judge […]
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Role in Cocaine Distribution Ring

PITTSBURGH, PA — A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence Thursday, August 4,...
WTAJ

Sigel man accused of indecent assault of young girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police. Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13. According to police, they were called […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking

JOHNSTOWN, PA — A former resident of Clearfield, PA pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announce. Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior United...
CLEARFIELD, PA
MyChesCo

Heroin Trafficker Sentenced to Nearly Six Years in Federal Prison

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday to 70 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD
PennLive.com

2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
97X

Amateur Witch Arrested After Setting A Car On Fire With Spell Book

A woman from Pennsylvania was accused of using pages from a witch's spell book to set a vehicle on fire. 47-year-old Kristy Malzi of Hollsopple is facing charges for reckless burning, terroristic threats, and simple assault. On July 30th Police received a report of vehicle arson and arrived at BK’s...
HOLLSOPPLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence

A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
SCOTTDALE, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Man Sentenced

Federal authorities announced Monday that a convicted Somerset County drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison. Authorities say Terrell Ickes, 32, was sentenced in federal court to serve 70 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Ickes was previously convicted of possession with...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

