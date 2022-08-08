Read full article on original website
2news.com
New School Bus Routes, Walking Zones, Vaccine Updates for Carson City
With the first day of school (K-12) fast approaching, Monday, August 15, Carson City School District wants all students and parents to be aware of some important back-to-school information that will impact students and families. New Bus Routes and Extended Walking Zones. Due to recent, increasing bus driver shortages, the...
KOLO TV Reno
US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -7:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports U.S. 95 Alternate has reopened in Silver Springs. NV Energy reports power has been restored to all but 228 customers in Lyon County. 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 2,509 Lyon County customers without power. For 2,389...
Record-Courier
Douglas County legal - 26724
Case No.: 2022-PB-00085; Dept. No.: II; In the Matter of the Estate of Gregory Lou Kudrna, Deceased; Notice is hereby given that Richard F. Kudrna, Jr. has been duly appointed and qualified by the Ninth Judicial District Court on 13 June 2022 as Administrator of the Estate of Gregory Lou Kudrna, deceased. All creditors having claims against said Estate are required to file the same with the proper vouchers attached with the Clerk of the Ninth Judicial District Court within 90 days after first publication of this Notice.
fernleyreporter.com
City awarded $25 million grant to complete Nevada Pacific Parkway project
Since the idea was first conceived, the plan to construct Nevada Pacific Parkway to connect Interstate 80 with U.S. 50A has had more stops and starts than an air conditioner on a hot day. What’s never been available is the funding to actually build it. Until now. On Wednesday,...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County hiring issues
Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. The search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area. Updated: 15 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of...
Nevada DMV offices starting appointment-only policy next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will end most walk-in services and switch to appointments only starting next week. The new policy is set to begin Monday, Aug. 15. Walk-in services will be eliminated at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas, and Reno […]
mynews4.com
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles ending most walk-in services
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Aug. 15, only customers with an appointment will be served at the six metro locations Monday...
FOX Reno
Here's how many teacher openings there are in the Washoe County School District
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is all but certain to head into the 2022-2023 school year with a shortage of teachers, district leaders said during Tuesday's board meeting. According to WCSD human resources director Emily Ellison, the teacher shortage was trending...
FOX Reno
Troy Driver ordered to competency hearing, dismissal motion found 'premature'
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The State of Nevada has ordered Troy Driver to participate in a competency evaluation before a trial into the kidnapping, murder and sexual assault of Naomi Irion begins. Fernley Justice Court Bailiff Ted Bolzle released a set of documents Wednesday detailing...
Nevada DMV to eliminate walk-ins, switch to appointment-only for most services
Starting Monday, Aug. 15, the Nevada DMV will switch to an appointment-only model for most services at its six metropolitan locations, officials said.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Tahoe Dermatology offers new, non-invasive procedure to remove unsightly benign skin lesions
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is a board-certified dermatologist at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, practicing in the Reno area since 2009. She is regarded as one of the area’s top dermatologists. Her skin care philosophy is centered on the whole patient and considers a more holistic perspective...
2news.com
Carson City Deputies Seek Theft Suspect
Carson City deputies need your help finding a man who stole a wallet and cellphone from a local business. The incident happened in the 1900 block of North Carson Street on July 28th. Deputies say a woman left the items on the counter, and then he grabbed the items and...
AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Road resurfacing to close lanes on SR 338 in Lyon County
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A road resurfacing in Lyon County will force lane closures along State Route 338 from Aug.15 to Aug. 19. The resurfacing will take place near the Nevada-California state line from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that week. Drivers are to expect delays of up to 30 minutes, and pilot cars will be in place to guide motorists through the road work.
walls102.com
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure. A spokesperson for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City. And dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance has parked. Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but they have since returned and generated health and safety concerns. Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections.
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
Record-Courier
The Aug. 11, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. ‑ Owners of the 1,020 Virginia Ranch subdivision south of Gardnerville are planning to start work on the 1.6-mile southern leg of Muller Lane Parkway as early as this fall, four lanes, roundabouts and all, according to Don Smit, who spoke at Tuesday’s school board meeting. Smit said they hope to start building houses next year.
Reno made the news! Realtor.com found that Reno, Nevada had the most price cuts, with 32.6 percent of the city's properties listed on the website seeing a reduction in June. So glad my wife listened and we waited. The housing market is about to turn into a bloodbath
KOLO TV Reno
$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday. The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.
