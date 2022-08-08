ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Rapid City YMCA gets academic enrichment grants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 21st Century Community Learning Center have awarded seven grants to help students with their academic enrichment opportunities. These funds will support out-of-school time activities and usually range from $50,000 to $250,000 a year. There are 32 other recipients that have been previously awarded the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

BHSU introduces new major for the fall

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Black Hills State University is introducing a new major in the fall. The communication and media major will offer students opportunities in social media, journalism, marketing and more. “It’s designed for the generalist,” said Interim Associate Provost at BHSU Dr. Amy Fuqua. “We want it to...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children’s homes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
Rapid City, SD
Education
kotatv.com

Legends Ride returns to Deadwood to support Black Hills charities

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - ”The motorcyclists here, they’re the most giving people on the planet,” stated president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod “Woody” Woodruff on the annual Legends ride. For 15 years, the Legends Ride has brought celebrities and bikers together with the goal...
DEADWOOD, SD
Sue Morris
Jim Morris
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
STURGIS, SD
#Scholarships#College#Charity#University Advancement#Bhsu
kotatv.com

Dakota Thunder Motorcycle Run kicks off at Ellsworth AFB

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Military bikers rolled onto the Ellsworth AFB flight-line Tuesday morning to take part in the 22nd annual Dakota Thunder Motorcycle Run to Sturgis. Through the ride’s fundraising efforts, the 68th chapter of the Green Knights Military Motorcycle club donates more than a thousand dollars each year to a retired veteran.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

The first family of Sky Ridge

SPEARFISH — As the first family of the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish, Megan Haag and her daughter Jadah, along with their two cats and dog Zeeke, are excited to be a part of a growing neighborhood. “It’s beautiful out here, so I’m excited to have another sense...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

New business adds to ‘vibrancy’ of downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City has seen growth over the years, which can be seen in the expansion of Rushmore Crossing, an increase in population, and the booming building permit numbers. But that expansion isn’t limited to the outskirts of town. Downtown Rapid City is no stranger...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

‘Rally at Exit 55′ returns in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd Sturgis Rally is heating up as the week begins, and bikers from across the country are making stops, not only in Sturgis, bull all around the Black Hills area. Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City is once again hosting its ‘Rally at Exit...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Duhamel #2 fire North of Wall estimated at 2,500 acres

10:01 PM UPDATE: The fire is now estimated to be around 2500+ acres with 50% containment. There are several departments that are on the scene, along with state and federal resources. The list is as follows. Wall, Quinn New Underwood, Ellsworth, Box Elder, Black Hawk, North Haines, Rapid Valley, Scenic,...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

