Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood
Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
Sunflower Farms Are Guaranteed to Brighten Your Summer, and One of Most Beautiful Is in Chester County
Sunflower farms are ideal places to snap perfect family photos and enjoy a beautiful day while frolicking among the gorgeous flowers, writes Laura Swartz for Philadelphia Magazine. The Philadelphia region is home to seven such farms, and one of them is just a short drive away right here in Chester...
AbbeyFest Is Back! A Vibrant Day of Faith and Family Fun
PAOLI, PA — AbbeyFest, Greater Philadelphia’s premier celebration of Faith, family, friends, and contemporary Catholic/Christian music, is back. The day-long festival will include food trucks, merchandise tents, kid-friendly activities, music, Eucharistic Adoration, Confession and Holy Mass celebrated by Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez. The event will be held at Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Rd, Paoli, PA.
Newtown Township To Receive New Seafood Restaurant, Use Former Location of Corner Bakery Cafe
The former location of the Corner Bakery Cafe will be used for the seafood restaurant. Newtown Township will see yet another restaurant grace the small town as a popular New Jersey seafood chain makes its debut in Bucks County. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Munchie's Ice Cream is a family-run spot that stays open late for sweet snacks
Twenty-three-year-old Alyssa Cuculino used the winnings from a 50-50 raffle to start Munchies Ice Cream, a chilled-out snack stop that stays open until midnight most nights of the week.
Whitney Kellett to Lead Essential Utilities’ $143 Million Service Improvement Project
BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
PhillyBite
Childhood Memories of the Mister Softy Ice Cream Truck
- You probably remember The Mister Softy Ice Cream Truck in Philadelphia-Growing up in the 1950s through to today. . The family-owned business is the largest soft ice cream truck franchise in the United States, with over 625 trucks and over 350 franchise dealers in 18 states. The trucks are custom-built to sell customers high-quality, delicious ice cream—many associate this truck with childhood memories of the neighborhood or a vacation spot.
Drishti Foundation Hosts 5K Run and 1K Walk to Support Education for the Blind
WAYNE, PA — Drishti Foundation, a Pennsylvania-based charity organization, is hosting a 5K or 1K run/walk at 9 AM on Sunday, Aug 28, in Wayne, Pennsylvania, to support blind children. The in-person event is open to all ages and includes a virtual section for people across the globe. Started...
Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs
Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
This Is The Best Burrito In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
An Immigrant From El Salvador, Owner of Phoenixville Restaurant Found His Niche in Art of Pizza-Making
José Antonio Rosa, owner of the popular Liberty Square Pizza & Restaurant, arrived in America in the 1980s and found his niche in pizza-making in the city of Phoenixville, writes Rodrigo Campos-Sanchez for Al Día.
Surreal Creamery serving up some really good treats in University City
Surreal Creamery is a spot for indulgent treats, with bubble tea-ice cream concoctions that will satisfy the sweetest tooth.
Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
PA Lottery: Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Will Expire Soon
CENTER SQUARE, PA — If you’re a Pennsylvania Lottery player, check your tickets: the PA Lottery has announced that a winning Powerball ticket with Power Play sold in for the September 20, 2021, drawing will soon expire. The $100,000 winning ticket was sold by Wawa, 1015 Dekalb Pike,...
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
Brian Manifor Appointed Firearms Acquisitions and Promotions Specialist at Morphy Auctions
DENVER, PA — Dan Morphy, founder and president of Morphy Auctions, recently announced the appointment of Brian Manifor to the full-time position of Firearms Acquisitions & Promotions Specialist. For the past four years, Manifor has served as a consultant to Morphy’s, utilizing his exceptional knowledge of Gold Rush, Western and Indian relics and art.
