West Chester, PA

WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
MyChesCo

AbbeyFest Is Back! A Vibrant Day of Faith and Family Fun

PAOLI, PA — AbbeyFest, Greater Philadelphia’s premier celebration of Faith, family, friends, and contemporary Catholic/Christian music, is back. The day-long festival will include food trucks, merchandise tents, kid-friendly activities, music, Eucharistic Adoration, Confession and Holy Mass celebrated by Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez. The event will be held at Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Rd, Paoli, PA.
PAOLI, PA
MyChesCo

Whitney Kellett to Lead Essential Utilities’ $143 Million Service Improvement Project

BRYN MAWR, PA — Essential Utilities has appointed Vice President and Chief Information Officer Whitney Kellett to lead its $143 million service improvement project following the retirement of former Senior Vice President, Business Transformation Ruth DeLost-Wylie. The next phase of the project, which began in 2020, will continue under Kellett’s leadership. As part of its succession planning, the company also announced that Kellett will assume the role of chief administrative officer later in 2023.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide

Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
UPPER DARBY, PA
PhillyBite

Childhood Memories of the Mister Softy Ice Cream Truck

- You probably remember The Mister Softy Ice Cream Truck in Philadelphia-Growing up in the 1950s through to today. . The family-owned business is the largest soft ice cream truck franchise in the United States, with over 625 trucks and over 350 franchise dealers in 18 states. The trucks are custom-built to sell customers high-quality, delicious ice cream—many associate this truck with childhood memories of the neighborhood or a vacation spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Houlahan Celebrates Partnership to Empower Black Entrepreneurs

Representatives of the Divine Nine, SBA officials, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan meet in West Chester to discuss ways to reduce the Black wealth gap (Submitted Image) WEST CHESTER, PA — Monday evening, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) hosted officials from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and local representatives of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) to celebrate and build on the historic agreement between the two entities to reduce the Black wealth gap through entrepreneurship. The NPHC is comprised of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities, also called the “Divine Nine.”
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
