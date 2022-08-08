Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples
Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Field set for 49th annual City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers
For the first time in seven years, the City of Palms Classic high school basketball tournament will be featuring two schools from California, Corona Centennial and Donda Academy, when the tournament tips off for the 49th time Dec. 16-21 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, tournament officials announced. Donda Academy, founded by recording artist Kanye West, is home to nationally ranked seniors Robert Dillingham and Javonte Taylor and top-ranked junior Jahki Howard. Donda out of Los Angeles will face off against Missouri’s Link Academy, The Rock School from Gainesville and Saint Frances Academy out of Baltimore in the Signature Series. The Classic field is made up of Christopher Columbus (Miami), Roselle Catholic (Roselle, New Jersey), Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains New York), Canterbury (Fort Myers), Centennial (Corona, California), Charlotte (Punta Gorda, Isidore Newman (New Orleans), Wheeler (Marietta, Georgia), Lake Highlands (Dallas), Newton (Covington, Georgia), North Laurel (London, Kentucky), Tampa Catholic and Winter Haven.
WINKNEWS.com
City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral
Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Courtyard by Marriott sells for $22.5 million
RB Naples LLC purchased the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 3250 Ninth St. N. in Naples from D&L Hotel Investments II Naples LLC for $22.5 million. The property last sold in 2016 for $18.8 million.
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Mariner Wealth Advisors expands to Naples
Mariner Wealth Advisors expanded by opening a new location in Collier County and welcoming Jason Baum as a senior wealth advisor. The new office is at 4851 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 200, in Naples. Mariner Wealth Advisors is a national wealth advisory firm with 75 locations in 33 states and more than $60 billion in assets under advisement.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Blue Roc Premier Properties secures management control of 800 Fort Myers apartments
Lakeland-based Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC acquired management control for three apartment properties in Fort Myers as a part of a $152 million recapitalization deal. The deal between the principals of Blue Roc Premier and Osso Capital appointed Blue Roc the controlling property manager for all 800 units. The three properties — The Park at Murano, Park at Positano and Park at Veneto — are scheduled for major exterior and interior updates as part of the ownership change. Interior renovations will include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a new IT package. Exterior updates will include new exterior paint colors, new roofs, updated amenities such as the clubhouses and pool areas, and new EV charging stations. Blue Roc Premier and its affiliates manage more than 15,000 multi-family units across the Southeast.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers infrastructure issues highlighted by proposed residential development
Nearly 100 community members were joined by local government leaders at the town center of Pelican Preserve on Wednesday night to voice concern over a proposed residential development on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers. The 64-acres is an agenda item for the city...
gulfshorebusiness.com
SWFL cities among top 10 in Q2 single-family home price gains
Despite escalating mortgage rates and slumping home sales nationally in the second quarter of 2022, Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda rank among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains, according to the National Association of Realtors’ rs’ latest quarterly report. Checking in behind the top-ranked Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas market and Lakeland-Winter Haven, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area saw a 28.9% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 while No. 7 Cape Coral-Fort Myers saw a 27.8% jump and No. 9 Punta Gorda increased 27.4%. With median home price of $850,000, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area was ranked the seventh most expensive market in the U.S.
Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York
When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
businessobserverfl.com
Pair of auto dealerships sold in liquidation move
LMP Automotive Holdings, a Fort Lauderdale-based auto dealer, has sold two of its dealerships in Southwest Florida. LMP announced it has entered into agreements to sell its Kia dealerships in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral, in addition to Kia and Subaru dealerships in Beckley, West Virginia. The sales include the dealership and real estate assets, according to a statement. Financial terms of the deal — in addition to the name of the buyer — weren’t disclosed.
Florida Weekly
Drinking while boating: alcohol and water do not mix
Drinking while boating does not go together well like some think water and whiskey do. Why? Because not all drunk driving happens on the road. According to the United States Coast Guard, drinking while boating is a contributing factor in boating accidents that result in death. Also, alcohol is one of the top five contributing factors in boating accidents that result in injuries.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Mercato shifts to new Atlanta-based management team
Mercato, the well-known North Naples mall located off U.S. 41, welcomes a new management team this month. The 140,000-square-foot space of more than 60 retail, dining and entertainment venues that attracts more than 4 million annual visitors now will be managed by North American Properties. Prior to Aug. 1, Madison...
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
