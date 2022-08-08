Lakeland-based Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC acquired management control for three apartment properties in Fort Myers as a part of a $152 million recapitalization deal. The deal between the principals of Blue Roc Premier and Osso Capital appointed Blue Roc the controlling property manager for all 800 units. The three properties — The Park at Murano, Park at Positano and Park at Veneto — are scheduled for major exterior and interior updates as part of the ownership change. Interior renovations will include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a new IT package. Exterior updates will include new exterior paint colors, new roofs, updated amenities such as the clubhouses and pool areas, and new EV charging stations. Blue Roc Premier and its affiliates manage more than 15,000 multi-family units across the Southeast.

