Houston, TX

Mashed

Kylie Jenner Doesn't Play Around When Travis Scott Wants A Sandwich

Sandwiches — the food of the everyman. According to Five Thirty Eight, approximately 49% of adults across the United States will consume at least one sandwich on any day of the year. Few foods are more versatile than this lunchtime staple. Whether you are a sourdough lover or a rye bread fiend, anything go can between those two slices of bread. Sandwiches can be packed with proteins, cheeses, spreads, sauces, and veggies. They can be sweet or savory, hot or cold, vegan or gluten-free. The real question is, is there anything a sandwich can't be? If you are a fan of this quick and easy meal, here are several sandwiches you'll want to make every day of the week.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share Romantic Embrace As They Flaunt Their Private Jets: Photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have some options when it comes to flying: the couple own not one, but two private jets. The cosmetics mogul, 25, showed off the planes as she embraced her rapper boyfriend, 31, on a tarmac in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, July 15. Their oldest child Stormi Webster, 4, was also in on the hug, rocking a cute summer dress. “you wanna take mine or yours ?” Kylie cheekily wrote in the caption along with the black-and-white picture.
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
hotnewhiphop.com

Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
Page Six

Kylie Jenner sparkles in sheer dress for 25th birthday: ‘Twenty fine’

Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine. The reality star celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday night not in her birthday suit but in a close approximation, rocking a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder white dress covered in sequins. The “Kardashians” star was surrounded by friends and family on her big day, including longtime bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and sister Kendall Jenner, both of whom shared their own snaps of the over-the-top festivities. The Kylie Cosmetics creator fittingly captioned her Instagram carousel, “twenty fine.” Fireworks can be seen exploding in the background of the pics. The makeup mogul smized for the special occasion, showing off an elegant updo and glittering earrings to complete her sultry birthday bash look. Sister Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, commented, “Major fomo 😢.” Kim, who recently split from Pete Davidson, wished her a happy birthday as well.  Earlier in the day, the Leo celebrated her birthday at brunch, embracing the Barbiecore trend in a skintight pink minidress with matching slides. Boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old son, wished her a “Happy f–kkkkking birthday” on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.
The Independent

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for posting ‘insensitive’ backstage video of Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner has sparked backlash online after the reality star shared a video of Travis Scott backstage at London’s O2 arena, the rapper’s first solo performance since the Astroworld tragedy last November which killed 10 attendees.On 6 August, the Kylie Cosmetics founder joined Scott – along with their daughter Stormi – in London to support the rapper at his first international concert since the festival. Jenner, 24, shared several photos and videos from the show to social media, including one video which featured Scott celebrating the sold-out show backstage.In the clip filmed by Jenner, the 31-year-old rapper is seen “raging”...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner channels Kylie Minogue in sparkling silver hood

Seems Kylie Jenner and Kylie Minogue share more than just a first name. The 24-year-old beauty billionaire took style cues from the 54-year-old Australian pop superstar Sunday, stepping out for a date night with Travis Scott in a vintage hooded silver chainmail top by Paco Rabanne. While Jenner may have nodded to Beyoncé in the caption of her Instagram post showing off the look — “forever i’m that girl !!!!,” she wrote, referencing the “Renaissance” track “Alien Superstar” — her metal mesh style recalled the hooded white jersey jumpsuit Minogue modeled in the music video for her smash hit “Can’t Get You Out...
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Channels Kylie Minogue In Glittery Silver Outfit On Date With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shares more than just a first name with Kylie Minogue. The 24-year-old makeup mogul wore an outfit inspired by the 54-year-old Australian singer on a date night with Travis Scott, 31, in London on Sunday night (Aug. 7). Kylie Jenner headed to the nightclub Tape in a glittery metallic silver top with a hood. Kylie Minogue wore a similar outfit, but in white, in the music video to her 2001 hit song “Can’t Get You Outta My Head.”
