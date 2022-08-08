Analyst says Penn State snubbed by USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The release of the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll on Monday showed Penn State is right to have a bit of a chip on its shoulder this fall. The Nittany Lions were left just off the final cut of the preseason coaches poll, coming in just second among the others receiving votes.

But was it right to leave Penn State off the preseason poll, or did the coaches get it wrong? According to at least one college football writer, Penn State was snubbed.

Scooby Axson of USA TODAY broke down the preseason coaches poll and listed the five schools he felt were snubbed by the voters. Among the teams was Penn State.

Related

2022 Penn State Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

“Quarterback Sean Clifford is back for a sixth year, and coach James Franklin vowed to the Happy Valley fan base that whatever issues have plagued his team over the past two years that it will get fixed,” Axson. Franklin has stressed the importance of letting his players, specifically the offensive line, allow their play to do the talking for them this season.

But Axson pointed out a couple of areas of concern based on last season, neither of which should be too surprising to Penn State fans.

“Here is an alarming thing they can start with: No running back gained 100 yards in any game in 2021,” Axson noted. “As with all of the teams on this snubs list, replacing departed production will mean success in 2022. In this case, it’s the 91 catches of Jahan Dotson, now in the NFL.”

Fortunately, Franklin does believe his roster has the depth to make up for the loss of Dotson and the running back position looks to be pretty solid as well.

See what other teams made Axson’s list of snubbed teams from the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll .

List

Penn State Nittany Lions 2022 Football Schedule

Related

Penn State left out of preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Reasons for optimism in 2022

Sean Clifford says Penn State is a team with chip on its shoulder in 2022

Penn State radio voice Steve Jones says Penn State knows it has great opportunity

247Sports ranking of toughest September schedules includes Penn State

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook . Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .