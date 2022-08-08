Read full article on original website
Flutter first-half earnings fall 20%, expects full-year turnaround
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Flutter posted a 20% fall in first-half earnings but expects to finish the year ahead of 2021 excluding an expected final year of losses in its fast growing U.S. business, the world’s largest online betting firm said on Friday.
