Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students

The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday (Aug. 7) has been arrested and charged, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Michael Escalante-Torre, 33, turned himself in to the Town of Herndon Police Station on Monday night (Aug. 8) after police attempted to find the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that crashed into a tree on Dranesville Road just north of Powells Tavern Place.

HERNDON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO