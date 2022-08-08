Lawmakers Urge Drivers to Watch Speed After Deadly Crash Killed 2 Virginia Students

Read full article on original website
A
3d ago
81 miles in a hour .. kill 2 .. and the driver is not on jail.. how is that possible?? Because the money.. if you have money you don’t go JAIL
Reply
2
Related
NBC Washington
‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County
A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County police charge driver after fatal crash in Herndon
The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday (Aug. 7) has been arrested and charged, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Michael Escalante-Torre, 33, turned himself in to the Town of Herndon Police Station on Monday night (Aug. 8) after police attempted to find the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Cruze that crashed into a tree on Dranesville Road just north of Powells Tavern Place.
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
WTOP
Woman in Falls Church killed, set on fire in ‘brutal case’
A woman in Falls Church, Virginia, was found dead Wednesday, and investigators said the victim had been set on fire in what they describe as a “brutal case.”. The woman has been identified as Silvia Vaca Abacay, 40. Friends and family called her Kelly, Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O’Carroll said in an update Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with second-degree murder, burglary with intent to kill after mother lit on fire in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is now charged after allegedly breaking into a woman's home in a Falls Church apartment complex, setting her on fire and leaving her to die, police announced Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Richard Montana, from Arlington. Police said that at...
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Suitland Parkway Crash: Officials
Two people were killed, and two people were seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Forestville, Maryland, officials said. Multiple vehicles crashed near Suitland Parkway and Forestville Road, leaving several people with devastating injuries, officials said. Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded about 1 a.m. to the intersection, which is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Culpeper deputies reunite with 3-year-old saved from drowning
Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputies were recently reunited with a 3-year-old child whose life they helped save during Memorial Day Weekend.
Video Shows Accused Wife-Killer Being Extradited From SC To VA
Video footage has been released of Jose Hernandez Mejia, a Fairfax man accused of killing his wife, as he was extradited back in Virginia from South Carolina. Mejia was charged with second degree murder after he stabbed his wife, Evelin Cali, and fled to South Carolina in July. Police investigation...
Man facing charges for attacking dog during break-in at Woodbridge apartment
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A month after a burglary at a Woodbridge apartment resulted in a couple's 8-month-old puppy being brutally beaten, a couple has some closure with the arrest of a suspect. Just before 12:30 p.m. on July 6, police found themselves responding to Misty Ridge Apartments,...
Man arrested for malicious wounding after fight in McDonald’s parking lot in Manassas
The man told police he was in the McDonald's when he saw an acquaintance, identified as 33-year-old Keith Avery Dial, Jr., going into his unlocked vehicle in the parking lot. The man left the restaurant to confront Dial and a verbal altercation ensued.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in investigation of an accident
An email from Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation. The investigation involves a Fauquier County accident that involved a pedestrian stuck in a hit and run Sat. Aug. 6. A 21 year old Bealeton Virginia man was walking on Route 29 north...
NBC Washington
Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death
The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
NBC Washington
DC Library Public Safety Director Resigns After Fatal Shooting of Special Police Officer
Douglass Morency, the director of public safety for the DC Public Library system, resigned last week in the hours after the fatal shooting of a library officer trainee at the Anacostia Library, officials confirmed. The DC Public Library said Morency’s last day is Aug. 18, but he is no longer...
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Stafford County
A single vehicle accident in Stafford County on Monday night left one woman dead, according to police.
alxnow.com
Man charged after allegedly falling asleep in running car on wrong side of Yale Drive in Taylor Run
A 23-year-old Prince William County man was arrested on July 23 (Saturday) after police found him asleep in his car on the wrong side of the road on Yale Drive. The incident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. The investigating officer found a silver Toyota facing the wrong way on Yale Drive in the oncoming traffic lane. The driver was unconscious but breathing in the driver’s seat, police said in a search warrant affidavit.
rewind1051.com
Former parks employee indicted for filming children
A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
Comments / 5