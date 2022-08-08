ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Hills, OH

Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
