Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
4 arrested, charged in murder of missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Man charged with long-time business owner’s murder
A judge set a $2 million bond for the man accused of killing a popular long-time business owner in Painesville.
Woman arrested for assault on family after argument over shoes: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 20, reported Aug. 3 that she was involved in an altercation with her mother over some shoes. Upon investigation, officers determined the woman was the primary aggressor and charged her with two counts of assault for the incident involving her mother and 12-year-old sister. Theft: Warrensville Center Road.
Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
Man arrested following fatal apartment building shooting: Cleveland police
A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Cleveland apartment, police reported.
Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
Duo indicted on murder charges months after man dies of complications because of 2007 pistol-whipping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two Cleveland men are charged with murder in the January death of a 43-year-old man who died earlier this year from complications of a 2007 attack in which police said he was pistol-whipped. A grand jury Monday charged Nathaniel Stanley, 45, and Eric Torres, 34, with murder,...
Two 15-year-olds arrested after partying in hotel room; both resisted officers: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Resisting arrest: Enterprise Parkway. At 12:40 a.m. July 31, an automated license plate reader alerted officers that a stolen car was passing by on Aurora Road. Police eventually found the car parked in the AMC movie theater lot, 6185 Enterprise Parkway. The car was unoccupied. As officers...
East Cleveland Police chase ends in crash at car dealership
East Cleveland Police were involved in a chase Thursday morning after spotting a car that was speeding near the Euclid border.
18-year-old man arrested following armed car theft in Solon Tuesday
Garfield Heights police recovered a stolen Volvo Tuesday that was involved in an armed robbery in Solon earlier in the day.
cleveland19.com
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New revelations about what led up to a shootout between neighbors on July 30th, that left two women injured, and one man in handcuffs facing three counts of felony assault. Akron Police tell 19 News the exchange of gunfire happened in broad daylight in the 200...
Woman arrested for OVI after showing up for work impaired and 12 hours late: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A manager of Beyond Juicery reported Aug. 7 that an employee may be impaired and showed up for work at 7 p.m. believing she was there for her missed 7 a.m. shift. Responding officers located the woman driving from the business and stopped her vehicle. The Olmsted Township woman, 52,...
cleveland19.com
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
